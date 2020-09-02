Barking captain Shafiq says they will come back stronger against Harlow

Barking captain Shaan Shafiq admitted the best team won after they fell to a seven-wicket defeat to Wanstead & Snaresbrook 2nd XI but knows they will come back stronger.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shafiq and his side lost the toss and were put in to bat first. They were bowled out for 95 before their opponents then posted a score of 97-3 in reply.

Barking did, however, manage to bounce back with a six-wicket victory over Spartans in the cup on Bank Holiday Monday ahead of their next clash against Harlow Town this weekend.

“The better side won, something we need to learn from, and come back stronger,” Shafiq said.

“We’ve only got a couple of games and we want to finish off strongly, so we’ll be looking to have a good bounce back performance, and hopefully that can be Saturday.

“I hope the weather is better as we all want to play cricket, but it was freezing at the weekend, and when the ball hits your hand it’s horrible.”

You may also want to watch:

The skipper believes losing the toss proved very costly to their chances of pegging Wanstead back. The latter have been in terrific form all season.

“It was quite disappointing, they’re a strong side and I’m not saying that we would have won, but sometimes the toss plays a massive part in the game,” he said.

“It was a toss that I needed to win, especially considering they’re established in the league. We know they’re strong and have a good pedigree, so you need everything to go for you to beat a team at the top.

“To win the toss would have made it interesting. They bowled first, and we would have done the same.

“There was a big difference in the wicket from when we batted to when they batted, as we batted on a wet pitch that was causing a lot of trouble, and by the time we were six or seven down it was starting to dry out.

“I’m not saying that was the reason, but it could have been more interesting, especially if we built up a bigger score.”

Shafiq added: “They bowled good lines and fielded very well, we lost two or three wickets, and then a couple other guys gave their wickets away.”