Captain Shafiq says Barking are using fixtures to help prepare for next campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 August 2020

Khan of Barking during Newham CC vs Barking CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Flanders Playing Fields on 18th July 2020

Khan of Barking during Newham CC vs Barking CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Flanders Playing Fields on 18th July 2020

Barking captain Shaan Shafiq says every match is good preparation for next season when they hopefully return for a normal full set of fixtures.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit travel to Overton Drive on Saturday to take on Wanstead & Snaresbrook 2nd XI on the back of a victory over Epping last weekend.

The skipper is confident with the way his side are performing and is hoping they can continue to build on their recent form to use as momentum next season.

“It was another important win for us,” he said. “Unfortunately it’s only a short season and we’ve had two rain-offs, but we’re just enjoying ourselves and preparing for next season.

“We want to get used to the league and some of the teams. We’ve got Wanstead next, and they’re one of the better sides in the league so that will be a tougher test. I’ve never played against Wanstead before, but from what I’ve been told they’re a good side, and they’ve won all of their games.

“It will be a good test for us, but we’re quite settled at the moment and very confident. In the first few games we were a bit chaotic but we’ve found a good balance.”

Barking sealed a narrow victory over Epping after their opponents won the toss and scored 236-8, before Shafiq and his side replied with a score of 237-4.

Tanweer Sikandar picked up three wickets, Bhavik Kothari and Omar Khan picked up two each, and Jason Smith picked up another wicket, before Sikandar stole the game for Barking with the bat as he ramped up a score of 91 runs, with others chipping in along the way.

“It was a tight game, but we were fully in control,” Shafiq said. “With so many wickets in hand we weren’t going to panic and just kept the pace of the run rate so by the last two or three overs we had won the game without stretching ourselves.

“It was comfortable and a very enjoyable game that was played in good spirits.”

The captain heaped praise on Sikandar who has been in incredible form in recent weeks with the bat and ball.

“Tanweer nearly scored 100 and picked up three wickets, so he has done that in back-to-back games. Also, Amaan Ramzan got 24 and played a very good innings. Those two put together a match-winning partnership.”

