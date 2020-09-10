Search

Barking captain Shafiq keen to hand youngsters a chance at Chingford in season finale

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 September 2020

Newham CC vs Barking CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Flanders Playing Fields on 18th July 2020

Newham CC vs Barking CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Flanders Playing Fields on 18th July 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking captain Shaan Shafiq is set to hand a number of youngsters a chance in their final match of the season.

Shafiq’s side are sitting in fifth place in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Tier Two Westley Division heading into the final fixture this weekend away to bottom club Chingford 2nd XI, who have lost six of their eight matches so far.

And the skipper is keen to use this as a chance to assess some of the youngsters who have been knocking on the door for a first-team spot.

“We’re looking forward to the final game and want to end the season with a win. However we will be playing a few younger players who have shown promise,” Shafiq said.

“It will give them the experience they need and allow me to have a little look at them too.”

Barking head into the clash on the back of a 29-run victory over Harlow Town at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

Harlow won the toss and elected to field with Barking managing to post a score of 133 before being bowled out, as Amaan Kazman (46) led the way with the bat.

Barking then bowled out Harlow for just 104 thanks to superb bowling efforts from Tanweer Sikandar (4-16), Umaad Sultan (3-26), and Jason Smith (2-16).

“It was a low-scoring game, the pitch was not the best due to the weather, so it was difficult to play on,” Shafiq said.

“The bowlers got us out of trouble after we only scored 130-odd, but in the end it was a really good team performance, and we did fairly well in the field.”

The Sunday team suffered a 141-run defeat to Ilford Town as their opponents won the toss and ramped up a score of 230-9.

Naail Dar (51), Surjeet Ubhi (55), and Ismail Zayn Dar (51) led the way with the bat for Ilford and Imran Butt and Huzaifa Iqbal were the stand-out bowlers for Barking, picking up two wickets each.

But Barking were then bowled out for just 89 in reply with Gul Zaman Shahzad top-scoring with nearly half that total on 39.

Ilford bowlers Surjeet Ubhi (5-29) and Ghalib Sharif (3-14) really put a dent in any chance the visitors might have had.

The Sunday team are back at home on Saturday when they welcome Paragon to Mayesbrook Park.

