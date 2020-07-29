Barking captain Shafiq will do his research on Rainham ahead of upcoming fixture

Barking captain Shaan Shafiq insists he will be doing his homework on Rainham ahead of their clash this weekend.

Ash of Barking during Newham CC vs Barking CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Flanders Playing Fields on 18th July 2020 Ash of Barking during Newham CC vs Barking CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Flanders Playing Fields on 18th July 2020

Shafiq and his men will welcome Jas Hothi’s outfit to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday for another Shepherd Neame Essex League clash after having their clash with Walthamstow abandoned due to a downpour last weekend.

And the skipper says his side are now fully prepared after being undercooked in their season opening defeat to Newham.

“I’m going to do my research, go over past results, and get an understanding of when they win the toss, do they like batting first,” Shafiq said.

“I’ll do a big background search on them and then we’ll be ready for them. We were undercooked first game, but we’re ready now.

“We’ve been training hard for the last couple of weeks and now it’s showing. We’re doing a lot of fielding drills, so we’ll be ready for Rainham.

“We had a friendly, one of guys scored 150, and two or three guys got 50-plus so we’re feeling back in the groove.”

Captain Shafiq says Barking desperately tried to keep the match going against Walthamstow at the weekend due to only just returning to action, but it proved impossible.

“Rain ruined the game,” he added. “When we were off throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, we were having that conversation saying ‘I bet you it rains once we’re back, while the sun was beaming’.

“You get a couple games a season what are rained off, so it’s just one of those.”

He added: “We’re at home again, hopefully we can have a game and get a positive result, and to be honest with you we were really confident we could have got a win on Saturday.

“We were trying to keep the game on, we put the covers on, and initially it was just spitting, but then it picked up and we got taken off so we put the cover on, but after that the rain just went mental.”

Barking will be determined to pick up their first win of the season, although they knew this season would be tough after switching across from the Essex County League.