Coronavirus: Barking CC members rising to the challenges

Barking coach Kanan Thiyarajah coaching his son Archant

Barking Cricket Club members have continued to engage with each other during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a series of challenges.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Club secretary Marlon King revealed how some of the younger players, having enjoyed winter indoor nets, were becoming restless at the prospect of no outdoor play.

And he praised the work of coach Kanan Thiyagarajah is devising some methods to alleviate their frustrations, saying: “Barking CC is a community club. We provide all levels of cricket that leads to community cohesion for all age groups in the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham and surrounding areas.

“After the first week of lockdown and improving weather our under-16s, who were looking forward to a season of cricket after winter indoor nets, were getting restless.

You may also want to watch:

“Coach Kanan decided to use the available technology to engage our youngsters and devised a daily routine. Initially, the youngsters were asked to perform a series of cricket drills and post the videos to a whattsapp group.

“As the ECB and other organisations provided more organised cricket options, Kanan offered the Capital Kids Cricket weekly option to the youngsters. These challenges were in competion with other cricket clubs across the country. Our guys were up for it!

“Some of our youngsters have met and taken pictures with some of the current and past England cricket superstars. Some of these pictures were reposted to revive happy memories and to lighten the gloom.”

Essex and East London Community coach Thiyagarajah, working with Essex Cricket and Chance to Shine, added: “I have been social distancing with my family for six weeks now so we are trying to find ways to keep active.

“I have been coming up with daily challenges and drills to stay active. It’s been hard but social media has been a massive help to me as a cricket coach encouraging youngsters to join in with the activities at home.”