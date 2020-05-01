Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Barking CC members rising to the challenges

PUBLISHED: 09:34 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 01 May 2020

Barking coach Kanan Thiyarajah coaching his son

Barking coach Kanan Thiyarajah coaching his son

Archant

Barking Cricket Club members have continued to engage with each other during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a series of challenges.

Club secretary Marlon King revealed how some of the younger players, having enjoyed winter indoor nets, were becoming restless at the prospect of no outdoor play.

And he praised the work of coach Kanan Thiyagarajah is devising some methods to alleviate their frustrations, saying: “Barking CC is a community club. We provide all levels of cricket that leads to community cohesion for all age groups in the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham and surrounding areas.

“After the first week of lockdown and improving weather our under-16s, who were looking forward to a season of cricket after winter indoor nets, were getting restless.

You may also want to watch:

“Coach Kanan decided to use the available technology to engage our youngsters and devised a daily routine. Initially, the youngsters were asked to perform a series of cricket drills and post the videos to a whattsapp group.

“As the ECB and other organisations provided more organised cricket options, Kanan offered the Capital Kids Cricket weekly option to the youngsters. These challenges were in competion with other cricket clubs across the country. Our guys were up for it!

“Some of our youngsters have met and taken pictures with some of the current and past England cricket superstars. Some of these pictures were reposted to revive happy memories and to lighten the gloom.”

Essex and East London Community coach Thiyagarajah, working with Essex Cricket and Chance to Shine, added: “I have been social distancing with my family for six weeks now so we are trying to find ways to keep active.

“I have been coming up with daily challenges and drills to stay active. It’s been hard but social media has been a massive help to me as a cricket coach encouraging youngsters to join in with the activities at home.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man pronounced dead at two car collision on Heathway in Dagenham

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following fatal collision on Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Homeless families given train fare to move out of borough

Families are being moved away from Barking and Dagenham if they have no connection to the area. Picture: Sunil060902/ Wikimedia Commons

Person in hospital after skip lorry overturns on A13 in Barking

A person was taken to hospital after a skip lorry overturned and hit the central reservation on the A13 in Barking. Picture: Alan Brown

Mobile coronavirus testing unit coming to Barking Hospital for a day

A mobile coronavirus testing facility will be at Barking Hospital today (April 29).

Appeal to trace car stolen in Dagenham believed to be used by killers of NHS worker

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man pronounced dead at two car collision on Heathway in Dagenham

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following fatal collision on Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Homeless families given train fare to move out of borough

Families are being moved away from Barking and Dagenham if they have no connection to the area. Picture: Sunil060902/ Wikimedia Commons

Person in hospital after skip lorry overturns on A13 in Barking

A person was taken to hospital after a skip lorry overturned and hit the central reservation on the A13 in Barking. Picture: Alan Brown

Mobile coronavirus testing unit coming to Barking Hospital for a day

A mobile coronavirus testing facility will be at Barking Hospital today (April 29).

Appeal to trace car stolen in Dagenham believed to be used by killers of NHS worker

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Coronavirus: Barking CC members rising to the challenges

Barking coach Kanan Thiyarajah coaching his son

More than 1,600 noise complaints in Barking and Dagenham last year

Entrance to Thames View Estate in Barking. Picture: Sludge G on Flickr

Barking, Havering and Redbridge hospital theatre staff move to front line in war against coronavirus

Appropriately socially-distanced operating department orderly, Lawrie Turner and operating department practitioners Simon Peck and John Leaver. Picture: BHRUT

Dagenham Boxing Club hard at work behind scenes with UK lockdown still in place

Dagenham Boxing Club members are staying in touch online during the coronavirus pandemic
Drive 24