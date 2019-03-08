Search

Barking bag super double as they win T20 and Caribbean Cup to finish on a high note

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 September 2019

Barking celebrate their cup success (Pic: Barking CC)

Barking celebrate their cup success (Pic: Barking CC)

Barking captain Ehsan Afzal described it as an amazing way to cap off a good season as they bagged both the T20 Cup and the Caribbean Cup at the weekend.

Barking celebrate their cup success (Pic: Barking CC)

They sealed a seven-wicket victory over Bow Green in the Caribbean Cup final on Sunday to put an end to a long wait for that trophy.

Green won the toss and elected to bat first where they amassed a total of 240-7 with Shadrac Brown (119) the star performer, while Nehal Butt (3-31) was the stand-out bowler for Barking.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit then reached their target pretty comfortably with Pulkit Gupta managing 113 not out.

"The Caribbean Cup was a title we waited to win for the last 17 years," Afzal said.

"We have not played in the final since 2006, so to finally do it means a lot to the team.

"Winning the T20 also means a lot as we fought and showed our batting strength."

The skipper was eager to heap praise on batsman Gupta for his heroics in the final on Sunday.

"He was in a league of his own, he led the team well, and from the front by scoring an unbeaten 113 in the final.

"Having Bow Green 80-5 and letting them get 240 we thought Bow had done well.

"Deep down we knew we needed just one person to stand up and bat and Pulkit lead from the front as skipper and the rest just guided the team through.

"It was amazing to see how well we played as a team.

"We chased that total down without giving the opposition any chance of pulling it back."

The day prior they were crowned Essex County League T20 champions by brushing Redbridge aside in the semi-final and Newham in the final to win the competition for a fifth time.

Barking scored 169 in the final and Newham were left needing 21 from the final three overs, but solid bowling from skipper Afzal and Imran Butt saw them home to victory.

"It's a great feeling to win both and it's our fifth time being crowned the T20 champions," added Afzal.

"It was good to win the T20 again. We adapt to that format really well and having match winners through the team means we can fight until the end."

