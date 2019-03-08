Barking captain Afzal piling the pressure on title rivals Aztecs ahead of final match

Barking in batting action at Bow Green (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Barking captain Ehsan Afzal insists the pressure is all on Aztecs as they head into the final match of the season this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking in batting action at Bow Green (pic Tim Edwards) Barking in batting action at Bow Green (pic Tim Edwards)

Afzal's men will travel away to the Jubilee Sports Ground on Saturday to take on Hawks as they remain locked in a battle for the Essex County League Premier Division title.

But they sit six points behind leaders Aztecs heading into the weekend and will be hoping their rivals slip up as they look to win the title back from reigning champions Newham.

"We can't do much, the pressure is on Aztecs, and it seems to be getting to them," Afzal said.

"The last two games they seem to have been in trouble and I think the chance of winning the title may bring on unwanted pressure this weekend."

The Barking skipper knows the trip to Hawks will not be an easy one for his side, but says they must enjoy the occassion.

"They're a team with a lot of experience, they're willing to fight to the end, but as I said the pressure if off us so we will just enjoy the game," he added.

You may also want to watch:

"We can't worry about the table, as that will look after itself."

Afzal did however admit last weekend's 151-run win over Bow Green was 'vital' as it kept them in with a real chance of winning the title.

"It was a good victory, we were pleased to win this one and the pressure is all on Aztecs now as we go into the final game," he said. "For a team who haven't won any major trophies in our league they must be nervous whereas we're are going in to the game with no pressure on us."

Barking reached 317-7 with opener Sager Seth scoring a huge 124 off 112 balls to help inspire his side to victory and Afzal was full of praise.

"A huge total, and Sager Seth was tremendous in the batting performance," he added.

"He was brought in as an opener this year but asked to do a job lower in the order.

"He was given the chance to open the batting and has been in good form ever since."

The captain was also delighted with his side's efforts with the ball as they knocked Bow Green over for 166 as they tried to chase, with six bowlers having success.

"We all want to win the title, so we have been working hard and the results are showing," he said.