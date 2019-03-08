Barking captain Afzal wants his side to respond as they face league leaders Aztecs

Barking captain Ehsan Afzal says his side are determined to get one back over Aztecs after having been beaten twice by them already this season by them, writes Jacob Ranson.

Afzal and his side will play host to Essex Count League Premier Divisoin leaders Aztecs at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a five-wicket defeat to Ace Avengers last weekend.

That defeat meant Barking slipped down to third in the table but they will now be determined to claw their way back up.

"Aztecs are playing some great cricket, they mainly depend on a couple of top players. We aim to get at them early and take the game away from them," said Afzal.

"The boys know how important it is to beat Aztecs, as they've beaten us twice already this year and the boys are still hurting from those defeats."

The experienced all-rounder says they must take down their opponent's danger men early on to give themselves the best chance of winning the fixture.

"They have a couple of overseas players who hold the key for their success," he added.

"If we can get them out early then we'll be in a good position."

The skipper knows Barking have to improve at all aspects after a pretty poor display last time out, adding: "We need to do well in all aspects of the game to get a result, that includes being disciplined."

Afzal believes the defeat to Ace Avengers was the worst performance he has seen from the batting line-up in a long time as they were bowled out for 105.

"That's the worst I have seen us perform with the bat in a long time," he added.

"As batsmen we did not stand up and be counted for. If we'd posted another 30 to 40 runs that would have been a different game."

Despite batting below-par, the captain was still optimistic of getting a victory, but their opponents reached their target.

"As a team we always believe we have a chance of winning no matter what the situation," he added.

"We gave away a few too many extras, but took wickets at regular points. It was a disappointing loss for us."