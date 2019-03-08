Barking skipper Afzal wants his side to get back to basics as they look to rebound fast

Ehsan of Barking during Barking CC (Fielding) vs Redbridge CC, Essex County League Cricket at Mayesbrook Park on 25th May 2019

Barking captain Ehsan Afzal insists his side must get back to basics after back-to-back defeats against Aztecs.

Afzal and his side will now welcome Bow Green to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways and get their campaign back on track.

And despite only losing once in the Essex County Cricket League Premier Division this season, Afzal is urging his squad to play the best way in order to get their title charge back on track.

"We need to go back to basics," Afzal said.

"I want them to do what they know best, they're selected on their ability and they are good enough.

"Two defeats doesn't sum up their season."

However, the skipper knows it's important to get back to winning ways and knows it will be a tough test this weekend.

"It's very important to get a result against Bow Green," added Afzal.

"Bow Green has a few experienced members and when they're all put together they can be dangerous."

Barking head into the clash on the back of a five-wicket defeat to Aztecs in the league just days after crashing out of the cup o the same opponents.

"We're very disappointed with the result, but we lost to a better team on the day," said Afzal.

The experienced batsman says a lack of runs cost them dearly as they reached 217-9 after 45 overs.

Aztecs then reached their target in the 42nd over of their eply at Oakfield Playing Fields.

"A lack of runs up front and then poor fielding, giving Aztec several chances, which they took full advantage off," said Afzal.

"This is a wake-up call which we needed.

"It may be a good thing it happened so early in the season to help us kick on from here."

The skipper was however pleased with his own contribition in the match as he managed to score 87 runs from the middle order.

"It was an innings which I needed to play," Afzal admitted.

"I have been getting a few starts but haven't been able to convert them.

"I will need to kick on from here for the rest of the season."