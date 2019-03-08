Barking skipper Afzal expects tough Roding Valley test

Ehsan Afzal of Barking (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking captain Ehsan Afzal is expecting a tough test against Roding Valley in the Essex County League Premier Division Cup competition after having their first fixture abandoned last weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Afzal and his side will travel away to River Playing Field on Saturday for their second fixture of the cup campaign.

They had their home match against Aztecs called off due to rain with both sides being awarded five points at Mayesbrook Park.

Speaking of Roding Valley, Afzal said: "They're a difficult team to face, they come with a never-say-die attitude.

"It's a must-win game for all of us now, as a win now sets us in a great position to qualify for the semi-finals of this group."

Barking travelled away to Roding Valley on the opening day of the league campaign and came away with a convincing 130-run victory.

"It will be a tough game, we played them in the first game of the season, and we played well," added Afzal.

"If we perform at the same level we should be in a good place for another victory."

The skipper did however admit it was frustrating to have their fixture against Aztecs abandoned, but was thankful that everyone in their group suffered the same fortunes.

"It is frustrating, but luckily enough all teams in the group had their game rained off, so we're all left in the same position," he said.

"That means split points all through the group, so we still have a great chance of doing well. There is everything to play for."

The experienced batsman is confident his side look good in training and all competitions so far and hopes it can translate into action on Saturday.

"We're looking good in all departments. There are a few little things which we need to work on but nothing major as yet," he added.

Barking sealed a 100-run victory over London Tiger in the League Cup on Monday last week following two league victories to maintain their momentum at the start of the new campaign.

"Monday was a league cup game, a tournament which we won last year," said Afzal.

"It is good to get a good start to our cup campaign."