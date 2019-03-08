Barking skipper Afzal wants his side to get back to basics as they look to bounce back

Ehsan of Barking during Barking CC (Fielding) vs Redbridge CC, Essex County League Cricket at Mayesbrook Park on 25th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking captain Ehsan Afzal says his side must go back to basics as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

Afzal and his side will welcome Roding Valley to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday on the back of a 68 run defeat to league leaders Aztecs.

And the skipper says it's vital to pick up maximum points to remain in the Essex County League Premier Division title race.

The defeat meant they slipped down to fourth in the league table and are now 27 points adrift of the leaders Aztecs.

"We have to turn up against Roding Valley," Afzal said.

"We need to go back to basics and make sure we leave with nothing less than maximum points."

The batsman praised Roding Valley's team spirit and knows it will be a tough test for Barking.

"Roding Valley are a good team, they play well together and they're a bunch of friends who never give up.

"We want to win each game, but on the day anything can happen, so we have to just give it our best shot and see how that plays out."

Afzal did reveal he was disappointed with their result against Aztecs and says losing early wickets cost them overall.

"A disappointing loss, one player took the game away from us, but that's all it takes one man to score big.

"The wicket was a beautiful wicket to play on and it had loads of runs in it.

"We lost a few wickets too many which put us behind in the chase early on.

"We always thought we were in with a chance but a fall of wicket would cost us again and again."

Aztecs scored 304-9 thanks to a huge score of 162 from Sahaj Chadha before Barking were bowled out for 236 in reply.

Afzal was full of praise for Aztecs star batsman Chadha for his display at Mayesbrook Park.

"Sahaj is a professional cricket who plays in India for one of the top sides, so he knows the art of batting.

"It was a good innings which we couldn't put a stop too.

"Credit to him, he was a different class on the day."

The season is now past the half-way mark and Barking have a lot of work to do to get themselves back in the title race.

Aztecs currently sit top with Ace Avengers seconds and Hawks in third place. with six matches left to be played this season.