Cricket: Barwick bemoans Goresbrook batting woes

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick was left to bemoan his side's performance with the bat once again after they slipped to a three-wicket defeat at Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three promotion hopefuls Harlow.

The Dagenham club suffered a middle-order collapse to be all out for a below-par 173, but they made the home side work hard for a victory which keeps them on the heels of leaders Leigh.

Barwick said: "We've struggled all season for runs outside of three or four players and it was a perfect example of that.

"We have guys batting at seven, eight and nine telling me that they should be batting higher and it was a great opportunity for somebody to put their hand up and hang around with Danny Gillham.

"Yet we went from 120-4 to 130-8 in the space of a few overs. That's a major difference between us and the top sides. They all have players coming in down the order who can turn a game."

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Barwick saw Aaron Scott run out for just three and Jordan Calverley fall for a patient 18 to leave them 42-2.

Barwick and Afzal Hussain (35) managed to rebuild the innings, with the skipper then giving Danny Gillham support in a half-century partnership.

But the departure of Barwick for 34 triggered another Brook batting collapse as the last six wickets fell for just 53 runs.

Gillham hit a stylish 66 off 83 balls, including 10 fours, before he was last man out and Harlow's run chase was far from straight forward as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Barwick (2-36) and Calverley (3-36) were the main beneficiaries with the ball for the Goats, but Luke Monger completed a fine all-round performance with an unbeaten 31, after nabbing a brace of wickets.

That saw the hosts home in the 37th over of their reply to maintain hopes of a quick return to Division Two, while defeat leaves Goresbrook in sixth place on 146 points, with five matches remaining.

They have a home match against lowly Woodford Green at May & Baker up next on Saturday.