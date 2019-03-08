Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: Barwick bemoans Goresbrook batting woes

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 August 2019

Shane Barwick hits out for Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Shane Barwick hits out for Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick was left to bemoan his side's performance with the bat once again after they slipped to a three-wicket defeat at Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three promotion hopefuls Harlow.

The Dagenham club suffered a middle-order collapse to be all out for a below-par 173, but they made the home side work hard for a victory which keeps them on the heels of leaders Leigh.

Barwick said: "We've struggled all season for runs outside of three or four players and it was a perfect example of that.

"We have guys batting at seven, eight and nine telling me that they should be batting higher and it was a great opportunity for somebody to put their hand up and hang around with Danny Gillham.

"Yet we went from 120-4 to 130-8 in the space of a few overs. That's a major difference between us and the top sides. They all have players coming in down the order who can turn a game."

You may also want to watch:

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Barwick saw Aaron Scott run out for just three and Jordan Calverley fall for a patient 18 to leave them 42-2.

Barwick and Afzal Hussain (35) managed to rebuild the innings, with the skipper then giving Danny Gillham support in a half-century partnership.

But the departure of Barwick for 34 triggered another Brook batting collapse as the last six wickets fell for just 53 runs.

Gillham hit a stylish 66 off 83 balls, including 10 fours, before he was last man out and Harlow's run chase was far from straight forward as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Barwick (2-36) and Calverley (3-36) were the main beneficiaries with the ball for the Goats, but Luke Monger completed a fine all-round performance with an unbeaten 31, after nabbing a brace of wickets.

That saw the hosts home in the 37th over of their reply to maintain hopes of a quick return to Division Two, while defeat leaves Goresbrook in sixth place on 146 points, with five matches remaining.

They have a home match against lowly Woodford Green at May & Baker up next on Saturday.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Man seriously injured in acid attack

The London Ambulance Service was called to treat a man after a corrosive substance attack in Kingston Close, Marks Gate, on Friday, August 2. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Man seriously injured in acid attack

The London Ambulance Service was called to treat a man after a corrosive substance attack in Kingston Close, Marks Gate, on Friday, August 2. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Barwick bemoans Goresbrook batting woes

Shane Barwick hits out for Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor’s verdict on away win at Dover Athletic

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Barking boss Gardner aims to end pre-season on a high after draw with VCD Athletic

Nana Boakye-Yiadom equalises for Barking. Picture: Terry Gilbert

Cricket: Westley open to extra responsibility at Essex

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Record label to host house music festival in Dagenham

Defected London Fstvl is set to take place in Central Park, Dagenham, in September. Picture: Defected
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists