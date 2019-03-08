Cricket: Barwick hails Goresbrook centurion Calverley

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook during Horndon on the Hill CC vs Goresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at The Recreation Ground on 27th April 2019

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick called the century by Jordan Calverley scored in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three win at Stanford as one of the best he has seen.

Calverley hit a superb 107 as Brook reached 272-6, before the hosts were dismissed for 203.

And a delighted Barwick said: "Jordan batted superbly. First to rebuild with their quick bowler having his tail up early on and then to push us on to a declaration.

"With a few top-order batters out, he's really stepped up in the last couple of weeks and I thought he and Afzal (Hussain) were fantastic."

After choosing to bat first, Brook saw Joe Curley and Alfie Horan fall cheaply to South African bowler Joshua Fransman.

Barwick had to retire hurt after being hit on the foot, but Calverley and Afzal Hussain steadied the ship with a 155-run stand.

After Hussain fell for 41, Barwick returned to hit a quickfire 46 and Calverley reached his century off 125 balls.

Calverley fell for 107 to leave Brook 229-5, before the impressive Stuart Greaves hit 26 off 13 balls to help set up a declaration.

Stanford began well, scoring at six an over after Arul Gopalsamy took an early wicket, as Alex Ellis and Orrie Fernandes played in an aggressive manners.

But Billy Smith (3-30) came into the attack to dismiss both of them and Fransman soon followed them back to the pavilion.

Michael Gray then fell three runs short of a half-century and Barwick found his rhythm to claim 4-36 as his side sealed a 25-point victory with three overs to spare.

They sit in third place, two points behind leaders Stanford after two wins and a draw in the opening weeks, and are set to take on Harlow this weekend.

Barwick added: "I'm still not sure our bowling is quite where we need it to be, but it's improving and 25 points here after their excellent start was a great result.

"The division is starting to take shape now and it looks like next week's game against Harlow will be a tough one, so it's good to have people in form."