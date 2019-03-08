Cricket: Barwick optimistic about Goresbrook run-in

Shane Barwick hits out for Goresbrook against Ardleigh Green & Havering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shane Barwick says Goresbrook can be optimistic about the final weeks of the season, following their win over Ardleigh Green & Havering.

Captain Barwick led from the front with a fine unbeaten 87 to seal a three-wicket win at the M&B Club, which left them four points behind their rivals in mid-table.

They visit lowly Epping this weekend and Barwick said: "We've got plenty of young lads in the side and it was the first time we've really kept concentration for 50 overs.

"We always felt anything short of 200 was sub-par and it's good to get a result after a tough few weeks. Hopefully we can keep improving and take plenty from the last few games."

Barwick took 3-28 from his 16 overs, supported by Lee Jones (2-26) and Arul Gopalsamy (1-35) as Green reached 178-7.

Stuart Greaves put on 78 for the fifth wicket with Barwick to see Brook to 149-4, before three quick wickets fell.

And in-form Barwick sealed victory in style with a six in the final over, to go with 12 fours in his 86-ball innings.

The seconds let a strong position slip against fellow promotion hopefuls Epping to suffer a 70-run defeat.

Richard Williams took 2-28 in 16 overs, with Andre Thoufick (2-35) and Joe Barwick (3-50) also having success, but Epping rallied from 117-7 to reach 204-9 thanks to an unbeaten 54 from Stanley Eaton.

Goresbrook's reply began well with Lawrence Walsh hitting a fine 30, before 15-year-old Alfie Horan dug in to score a fine 37.

But once Horan fell, it was left to Williams and last man Bobby Granger to see out the final five overs and they farmed the strike well.

But when Williams (20 not out) saw an attempted single reach the bounary, Granger was left to face the last over from Soyfur Rahman and fell with two balls to go.

The thirds were also beaten by Walthamstow fourths, after struggling on a wet pitch at the Peter May Centre.

Keith Friend (36) top scored as they were dismissed for 117 in 43 overs, before Umar Malik's unbeaten 57 saw the hosts to a six-wicket win which saw them close to within a handful of points of second-placed Brook.