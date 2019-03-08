Search

Barwick knows Goresbrook will be tested by promotion-hopefuls Westcliff

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 May 2019

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goats recorded a 78-run triumph in opening game at West Essex last weekend

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick expects Saturday's visitors Westcliff to feature prominently in the promotion hunt in Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three this term.

The Goats return home this weekend after marking their SNEL debut with a 78-run triumph at West Essex on Saturday.

The May & Baker Sports Club side will look to follow that up with another triumph this weekened.

But with Westcliff having been in and around the top of the table in recent campaigns, skipper Barwick knows his side face a tough task on Saturday.

"We know Westcliff have been challenging for promotion the last few years and they've also had some players come back this season after a stint at Southend in the Premier Division," said Barwick, who hit a century in the win at West Essex.

"In my mind anybody who can finish ahead of them will go up this year, so we'll get a much better idea of where we are after Saturday."

