Goresbrook hope to call on Whisker for trip to Green as injuries continue to pile up

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 June 2019

Goresbrook's Kurt Whisker retired hurt last weekend, but is expected to be fit to face Woodford Green on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goats suffered a nine-wicket defeat at home to Harlow last weekend

Goresbrook face another selection dilemma this weekend when they visit Woodford Green in Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three with injuries continuing to hit hard.

The Goats have been depleted by a string of injuries in the early part of the campaign, with the likes of Toby Maund, Billy Smith and wicket-keeper Danny Gillham all being sidelined.

The May & Baker Sports Ground were dealt a further blow last weekend when Kurt Whisker retired hurt, but it is hoped he will shrug off his arm injury in time to make the trip to Green on Saturday.

Skipper Shane Barwick admits the lengthy injury list has made the opening weeks of the campaign difficult, but knows Goresbrook must keep plugging away until they have a clean bill of health.

"We've played good cricket for the most part this season and if we can hang in there until we get everybody fit again, we'll be well set for a run in the limited over games," he said.

Goresbrook's injury list may have hampered them last weekend as the Goats suffered a first league defeat of the campaign, losing by nine wickets at home to Harlow.

The May & Baker Sports Club outfit were put into bat after losing the toss, but were all out for 93 with Kane Messenger's knock of 27 the top score.

Though Barwick was then able to take a wicket, Harlow completed their chase with limited fuss inside 13 overs.

The result means Goresbrook have not won either of their first two home league matches this term.

And Barwick is aware that his team were suitably punished for delivering a below-part performance against a side as strong as Harlow.

"Against sides like Harlow, Westcliff-on-Sea and Leigh On Sea we'll need to be at our best and we were nowhere near that last weekend," he added.

