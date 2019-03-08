Barwick wants Goresbrook to move on from Harlow defeat

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goats were beaten for the first time in the league this season at the weekend

Shane Barwick has called on Goresbrook to quickly move on from a nine-wicket defeat at home to Harlow in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three.

The Goats saw their unbeaten start to the league season come to an end at the weekend as they endured a difficult afternoon.

After being put into bat, the May & Baker Sports Ground outfit were all out for 93 with Kane Messenger's innings of 27 the top score.

Defending such a low total was always going to be tough and so it proved as Harlow completed their chase in the 13th over, despite Barwick taking a wicket.

The loss was a setback for Goresbrook in their debut season in the league and though Barwick knows his team were below par, he has challenged the team to bounce back quickly.

"It was one of those days where everything went wrong and we were completely outplayed, but we can't dwell on that," he said.

"If we can win on Saturday (Goresbrook next visit Woodford Green), we'll still be in a decent position going into the 50-over games."