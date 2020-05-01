Coronavirus: Breaking Boundaries community champion leads lockdown engagement

Aiden is a community champion for Breaking Boundaries Archant

Breaking Boundaries has praised the work of one of their young volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The project is led by the Youth Sport Trust in partnership with Sporting Equals and a consortium of organisations and aims to socially connect young people, their families and communities together through regular cricket engagement.

With recreational cricket suspended indefinitely, they are coming up with other ways to keep people occupied and co-ordinator Sam Bickmore explained: “We approached Havering Mind, a mental health charity that does amazing work in their community, and one of their champions approached me and said he wanted to be on board.

“His name was Aiden. He loved the idea of the project and lived in Dagenham, so we decided to make him a community champion. He came on the training but wanted to do a bit more than run an event with an organisation.

You may also want to watch:

“We got in touch with the Healthy Lifestyles team and got him to shadow some of their colleagues. He wants to be a sports coach, so we got him on an outdoor activators training course and he is now volunteering at sports sessions we run and helping the Healthy Lifestyles team.

“He is currently working on the Breaking Boundaries project doing videos and challenges through our social media and is really pushing himself and challenging himself which is boosting his personal development massively.

“He is doing 20-minute challenges on Facebook and is also going to be doing some 30-second exercises that people can be doing at home and we can then post them on the Breaking Boundaries Instagram and Twitter for people who are stuck at home to try.

“He is also currently helping out in the local community by attending the local foodbank and volunteering to get boxes together and help feed members of the community during this difficult time.

“Aiden is also going to be doing a short video of him at the foodbank and what the day looks like to show people online what he is doing there.”