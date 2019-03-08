SNEL Div 3: Goresbrook get better of Woodford Green

Goresbrook claimed a four-wicket win over Woodford Green in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three encounter.

Green captain Hussnain Kazmi chose to bat first and smashed two sixes and four fours in his 23-ball 38 in a 54-run opening stand with Jake McMullen (28).

Shaun Ross made the breakthrough for Brook and picked up a second wicket after Shane Barwick had struck to leave the hosts 81-3.

Chris Masters (24) and Akash Raji (29) made starts, but fell in quick succession to Afzal Hussain and Barwick to make it 143-5.

And Samar Rivzi took centre stage, hitting two sixes and eight fours in his 65 off 66 balls, before he was last man out to Richard Williams.

Barwick finished with 5-41 from his 16-over spell as Green were dismissed for 220 in the 47th over and saw Joe Curley hit a run-a-ball 26 in a 58-run opening stand with Jordan Calverley in reply.

Barwick hit a couple of sixes in a quick 15, but Kurt Whisker failed to trouble the scores as Brook slipped to 79-3.

Calverley went on to make 61, with a six and seven fours, before falling to Kazmi with the total on 134 and Hussain followed for 29, having hit a six and four fours.

Alfie Horan and Arul Gopalsamy put on 40 for the sixth wicket, before Paul Richardson (3-49) claimed his third wicket of the innings.

And Brook reached their target in the 39th over after Sivakumar Subramanian hit an unbeaten 22 off just 10 balls alongside Horan (34 not out).

Ardleigh Green & Havering claimed a tense six-ru win over West Essex in a low-scoring contest.

Put into bat, they were dismissed for 109 in 37 overs as Paul Hurworth (22) top scored a week after his century against Woodford Green.

But Shawn Harvey and Lloyd Edwards struck early with the ball in the home side's reply, with Sam Brooks (4-23) and James Walker (4-24) sharing the remaining wickets to fall as West Essex were bowled out for 103 in 32 overs.