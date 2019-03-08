Essex League Cup: Goresbrook beat Horndon, earn home date with holders

Stuart Greaves (L) and Shane Barwick of Goresbrook during Horndon on the Hill CC vs Goresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at The Recreation Ground on 27th April 2019

Goresbrook made a winning debut in the Essex League Cup with a tense three-wicket win at Horndon on Saturday.

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook during Horndon on the Hill CC vs Goresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at The Recreation Ground on 27th April 2019

And they will now welcome holders Hornchurch and defending Premier Division champions to May & Baker in the second round next Saturday (May 4).

Captain Shane Barwick put the home side into bat after winning the toss and saw Richard Williams strike an early blow with the new ball.

Daryl Forward had success at the other end to leave Horndon 27-2, before Haroon Ashfaq helped add 55 for the third wicket with Paul Bennett.

Both fell in quick succession to Billy Smith to leave Hondon 83-4, but the home side continued to accumulate until Barwick produced a run out with the total on 125.

Stuart Greaves (R) and Shane Barwick of Goresbrook during Horndon on the Hill CC vs Goresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at The Recreation Ground on 27th April 2019

Smith claimed a third victim soon after, before Afzal Hussain got in on the act.

Barwick (2-36) nabbed a late brace and Smith completed a fine 4-20 haul from his nine overs as Horndon were dismissed for 161 in the 48th over.

But Brook were soon in deep trouble in reply as Craig Ivey and Billy Parnell failed to score and Alfie Horan followed them back cheaply to make it 9-3.

Stuart Greaves of Goresbrook during Horndon on the Hill CC vs Goresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at The Recreation Ground on 27th April 2019

Kurt Whisker hung around for 33 balls to score six, but departed with the total on 31, and Hussain followed for another single-figure score to leave Brook 51-5.

Barwick dug in to score a half-century, though, and found support from Stuart Greaves to move the score along to 99-5 at the 30-over mark.

They eventually put on 63 for the sixth wicket, before Barwick fell for 61 having hit two sixes and six fours in his 96-ball innings.

Lee Jones helped Greaves chip away at the target for the next few overs, with Williams lending further support to clinch victory.

Greaves finished unbeaten on 39, from 79 balls, as Brook reached their target with nine balls to spare.