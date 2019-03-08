Goresbrook captain Barwick in philosophical mood

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick (left) adds to the total (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick was in philosophical mood after their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three defeat against Woodford Green.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors accelerated late in their innings to post 264-4 and Brook came up 40 runs short despite 91 from captain Barwick.

He said: "We were excellent for 30 overs in the field, even though we couldn't take wickets.

"It was a pretty flat pitch and we held them in check well, but then catches started to go down, people started to get tired and lose concentration and we ended up chasing 264, which is a tough ask."

Green captain Hussnain Kazmi (36) got his side off to a flying start before falling to Barwick (3-70), with Afrasiyab Malik (94) and Kristen Ali (74) carrying the score to 196-1.

The visitors hit out in the last 10 overs, with David Roberts scoring 36 off 24 balls to set a challenging target.

And after Barwick chipped back a return catch with a century in sight, Kazmi (5-25) blew away the tail.

You may also want to watch:

Barwick added: "It's all part of the learning experience and we have to take as much as we can out of the last few games with a view on next year."

Goresbrook host Ardleigh Green & Havering this weekend.

Stuart Greaves (20) top scored as the seconds were shot out for 82 by Benfleet's Jamie Hodgson (6-37) and Chris Hammond (4-24).

And Mark Bird's depleted side slumped to a 10-wicket defeat as Chris Coldicott (38) and David Jarrett (35) raced to their small target.

The thirds limped to 128-8 against Ilford fourths, with only veterans Keith Friend (30), Paul Atkins (20) and Owen Elsom (19) making any impact on a wet wicket.

And Ricci Parnell's side were knocked off top spot as Ilford raced to an eight-wicket win, with third-placed Walthamstow up next.

*Goresbrook's Shane Barwick was been selecteed for the SNEL under-25 side to face their East Anglian Premier League rivals at the County Ground on Wednesday (August 21).

Barwick leads the Division Three batting (633 runs) and bowling (35 wickets) charts this season.