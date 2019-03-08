Search

Goresbrook captain Barwick in philosophical mood

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 August 2019

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick (left) adds to the total (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick (left) adds to the total (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick was in philosophical mood after their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three defeat against Woodford Green.

The visitors accelerated late in their innings to post 264-4 and Brook came up 40 runs short despite 91 from captain Barwick.

He said: "We were excellent for 30 overs in the field, even though we couldn't take wickets.

"It was a pretty flat pitch and we held them in check well, but then catches started to go down, people started to get tired and lose concentration and we ended up chasing 264, which is a tough ask."

Green captain Hussnain Kazmi (36) got his side off to a flying start before falling to Barwick (3-70), with Afrasiyab Malik (94) and Kristen Ali (74) carrying the score to 196-1.

The visitors hit out in the last 10 overs, with David Roberts scoring 36 off 24 balls to set a challenging target.

And after Barwick chipped back a return catch with a century in sight, Kazmi (5-25) blew away the tail.

Barwick added: "It's all part of the learning experience and we have to take as much as we can out of the last few games with a view on next year."

Goresbrook host Ardleigh Green & Havering this weekend.

Stuart Greaves (20) top scored as the seconds were shot out for 82 by Benfleet's Jamie Hodgson (6-37) and Chris Hammond (4-24).

And Mark Bird's depleted side slumped to a 10-wicket defeat as Chris Coldicott (38) and David Jarrett (35) raced to their small target.

The thirds limped to 128-8 against Ilford fourths, with only veterans Keith Friend (30), Paul Atkins (20) and Owen Elsom (19) making any impact on a wet wicket.

And Ricci Parnell's side were knocked off top spot as Ilford raced to an eight-wicket win, with third-placed Walthamstow up next.

*Goresbrook's Shane Barwick was been selecteed for the SNEL under-25 side to face their East Anglian Premier League rivals at the County Ground on Wednesday (August 21).

Barwick leads the Division Three batting (633 runs) and bowling (35 wickets) charts this season.

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Barking football tournament raises awareness

Barking's Hedgecock Community Centre held a 'United Against Knife Crime' football tournament in partnership with Barking Youth Link at Barking Abbey School (pic Emdad Rahman)

Essex bowler Cook admits being injured has been tough

Sam Cook of Essex leaves the field with an injury during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

Daggers attacker Kandi eager to kick on this term

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge and Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A-level results: Elutec engineering pupils excel

Sam Stallabrass and Rahmaan Bashir have both achieved the Engineering Technical Baccalaureate. Picture: Elutec.
