SNEL Div 3: Goresbrook get better of Ardleigh Green

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 August 2019

Stuart Greaves (L) and Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Stuart Greaves (L) and Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook got the better of Ardleigh Green & Havering at May & Baker to complete a Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three double over them.

Green chose to bat first and saw Paul Hurworth hit eight fours in his 41 off 37 balls, in a 62-run opening stand with Adam Thain (29).

Lee Jones (2-26) dismissed both openers, before Shane Barwick claimed 3-28 from his 16-over spell.

Chris Cook held firm to finish unbeaten on 39, while Lloyd Edwards (22) also chipped in as Green closed on 178-7.

And the home side saw Edwards (2-52), Cook and Dalton Calcott strike with the ball to reduce Brook to 71-4 in reply.

Captain Barwick put on 78 with Stuart Graves, before James Walker (3-52) struck to leave Brook 158-7.

And Barwick had late support from Jones as he sealed a three-wicket win in the 45th over, finishing unbeaten on 87 from 86 balls, having hit a six and 12 fours.

Woodford Green put Epping into bat and saw Sulaman Hussain (3-62) and Amrit Ryatt reduce them to 66-4.

Hussnain Kazmi (4-60) ran through the middle order, with Chris Masters also getting in on the act, before Ryatt (2-39) wrapped up the innings on 206.

It proved more than enough for the visitors, though, as Green's batsmen struggled.

Ali Raza (3-29) took out the top order, with Manan Patel (5-24) running through the middle and lower order as only Ryatt (33), Divij Desai and Afrasiyab Malik made double figures in Green's paltry 93 all out.

