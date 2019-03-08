Goresbrook snatch defeat from jaws of victory at Walthamstow

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick

Goresbrook snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Walthamstow in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three last weekend.

And they face leaders Leigh on Saturday, needing a win to avoid dropping off the promotion pace as the season reaches the midway mark.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first at Buck Walk, Brook saw only captain Shane Barwick (42) and Kane Messenger (30) get to grips with a difficul pitch, as the ball skidded on for spinners, who took nine of the wickets to fall.

The Dagenham club's inability to bat out their 50 overs, sparing the Walthamstow fielders another hour under a hot sun, might also have played a part in their one-wicket defeat.

Having dismissed Brook for 139, the home side lost captain Rory Knox to the first ball of their reply as he was dismissed by Arul Gopalsamy.

Barwick (2-18) impressed with support from Billy Smith (2-28) and the excellent Messenger, who persevered in difficul conditions for seam bowlers to claim 4-42.

And some sharp catching helped to put Brook firmly on top as Stow were reduced to 72-8, before they began to fade in the oppressive heat.

Eshan Tanveer was the hero for Stow, getting support from Richard Lindsay (30) in a vital ninth-wicket stand and then holding his nerve in the last 10 minutes after Messenger's spectacular caught and bowled, to finish unbeaten on 39 and seal victory.

There was better news for the seconds as Aaron Scott's second successive century sealed a six-wicket win over Horndon at the M&B Club.

Captain Daryl Forward (2-17) had good support from Billy Parnell (2-40) and Pawan Singh (2-32) as the visitors made 225-9.

Brook slipped to 62-3 before Scott (115 not out) and Parnell (60) took them to the brink of victory ahead of a meeting with leaders Leigh.

The thirds lost their unbeaten record against Oakfield Parkonians, after Andy Livett (105 not out), Jo Wilkinson (41) and Andre Thoufick (40 off 23 balls) saw them to 223-2 from 40 overs.

Under-13 Phil Thoufick took 4-31 in reply, but Mike Seemampillai hit six sixes and 18 fours in his unbeaten 152 to seal a three-wicket win.

Joe Barwick's men host Chignford fourths this weekend.