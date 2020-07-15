Goresbrook to begin short league season at Brentwood, as Barking visit Newham

Goresbrook Cricket Club members held a minutes silence before their intra-club match on Sunday in memory of Barry Lisbon, who died of Covid-19 in April (pic Goresbrook CC) Archant

Goresbrook will begin the delayed 2020 Shepherd Neame Essex League season with a trip to Brentwood on Saturday.

Divisions have been redrawn by the executive committee along regional lines for the nine-week competition, which has been held up by the coronavirus pandemic.

And after visiting Brentwood seconds for their opening fixture in the first tier Ten Doeschate division, Goresbrook will welcome Chelmsford twos to May & Baker on July 25.

They will host Upminster in week three, league newcomers Springfield the following week and then visit Gidea Park & Romford, Ardleigh Green & Havering and Old Brentwoods on successive weekends.

Following a trip to Shenfield seconds in week eight, Brook are due to end their campaign with another away game at Hornchurch seconds.

The club put out two teams in friendlies against Hornchurch Athletic last weekend, with Danny Gillham (54) and Lee Jones (40 not out) leading the way as one of them won by three wickets.

The other Brook team, chasing 205, subsided to 73-9.

Essex League debutants Barking start in the Westley division with a trip to fellow newcomers Newham, before welcoming Walthamstow to Mayesbrook Park.

After hosting Rainham, who have also joined the league this year, and Harlow on the following two weekends, Barking entertain Ilford seconds in week five.

They are then set to visit Epping and Wanstead seconds, host Harlow Town and travel to Chingford seconds in that order.

Fixtures, Goresbrook (Ten Doeschate): Brentwood 2s; CHELMSFORD 2s; UPMINSTER; SPRINGFIELD; GP & Romford; Ardleigh Green; Old Brentwoods; Shenfield 2s; Hornchurch 2s.

Goresbrook 2s (Prichard): OLD BRENTWOODS 2s; Orsett 2s; Upminster 2s; Ardleigh 2s; BRENTWOOD 3s; GP & ROMFORD 2s; COLCHESTER 2s; HAROLD WOOD 2s; HUTTON 2s.

Goresbrook 3s (Wilcox): Brentwood 5s; HAROLD WOOD 4s; SHENFIELD 4s; GP & ROMFORD 4s; HUTTON 4s; CHELMSFORD 4s; Upminster 4s.

Barking (Westley): Newham; WALTHAMSTOW; RAINHAM; HARLOW; ILFORD 2s; Epping; Wanstead 2s; HARLOW TOWN; Chingford 2s (home matches in CAPITALS).