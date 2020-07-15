Search

Advanced search

Goresbrook to begin short league season at Brentwood, as Barking visit Newham

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 July 2020

Goresbrook Cricket Club members held a minutes silence before their intra-club match on Sunday in memory of Barry Lisbon, who died of Covid-19 in April (pic Goresbrook CC)

Goresbrook Cricket Club members held a minutes silence before their intra-club match on Sunday in memory of Barry Lisbon, who died of Covid-19 in April (pic Goresbrook CC)

Archant

Goresbrook will begin the delayed 2020 Shepherd Neame Essex League season with a trip to Brentwood on Saturday.

Divisions have been redrawn by the executive committee along regional lines for the nine-week competition, which has been held up by the coronavirus pandemic.

And after visiting Brentwood seconds for their opening fixture in the first tier Ten Doeschate division, Goresbrook will welcome Chelmsford twos to May & Baker on July 25.

They will host Upminster in week three, league newcomers Springfield the following week and then visit Gidea Park & Romford, Ardleigh Green & Havering and Old Brentwoods on successive weekends.

Following a trip to Shenfield seconds in week eight, Brook are due to end their campaign with another away game at Hornchurch seconds.

The club put out two teams in friendlies against Hornchurch Athletic last weekend, with Danny Gillham (54) and Lee Jones (40 not out) leading the way as one of them won by three wickets.

You may also want to watch:

The other Brook team, chasing 205, subsided to 73-9.

Essex League debutants Barking start in the Westley division with a trip to fellow newcomers Newham, before welcoming Walthamstow to Mayesbrook Park.

After hosting Rainham, who have also joined the league this year, and Harlow on the following two weekends, Barking entertain Ilford seconds in week five.

They are then set to visit Epping and Wanstead seconds, host Harlow Town and travel to Chingford seconds in that order.

Fixtures, Goresbrook (Ten Doeschate): Brentwood 2s; CHELMSFORD 2s; UPMINSTER; SPRINGFIELD; GP & Romford; Ardleigh Green; Old Brentwoods; Shenfield 2s; Hornchurch 2s.

Goresbrook 2s (Prichard): OLD BRENTWOODS 2s; Orsett 2s; Upminster 2s; Ardleigh 2s; BRENTWOOD 3s; GP & ROMFORD 2s; COLCHESTER 2s; HAROLD WOOD 2s; HUTTON 2s.

Goresbrook 3s (Wilcox): Brentwood 5s; HAROLD WOOD 4s; SHENFIELD 4s; GP & ROMFORD 4s; HUTTON 4s; CHELMSFORD 4s; Upminster 4s.

Barking (Westley): Newham; WALTHAMSTOW; RAINHAM; HARLOW; ILFORD 2s; Epping; Wanstead 2s; HARLOW TOWN; Chingford 2s (home matches in CAPITALS).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham Sunday Market traders to relocate to Romford

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Arrest made after boy, 14, stabbed in broad daylight in a Dagenham park

A boy, believed to be 14, was stabbed in Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

River bus service expanding to Barking Riverside

Concept design for the Thames Clippers pier at Barking Riverside. Picture: Thames Clippers

Most Read

Dagenham Sunday Market traders to relocate to Romford

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Arrest made after boy, 14, stabbed in broad daylight in a Dagenham park

A boy, believed to be 14, was stabbed in Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

River bus service expanding to Barking Riverside

Concept design for the Thames Clippers pier at Barking Riverside. Picture: Thames Clippers

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 16

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates with the European Cup Winner's Cup

Goresbrook to begin short league season at Brentwood, as Barking visit Newham

Goresbrook Cricket Club members held a minutes silence before their intra-club match on Sunday in memory of Barry Lisbon, who died of Covid-19 in April (pic Goresbrook CC)

Broad set for key England role in second Test

England's Stuart Broad acts as 12th man during the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Essex batsman Browne buoyed by red-ball plans

Essex's Nick Browne and Alastair Cook celebrate with the County Championship trophy at Taunton

British & Irish Lions confirm 2021 South Africa tour

British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell with fans after the third test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand