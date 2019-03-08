Cricket: Chopra extends Essex contract
PUBLISHED: 17:24 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 23 August 2019

Essex have announced announce that top-order batsman Varun Chopra has signed a contract extension and will stay with the club until the end of the 2020 season.
Barking-born Chopra, 32, is an Essex Academy graduate and has made 69 first-class, 57 List A and 41 T20 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2006.
The home-grown batsman - who played club cricket for Ilford as a youngster - was the leading run-scorer for the Eagles in this year's Royal London One-Day Cup, notching 421 runs at an impressive average of 84.20.
Chopra said: "I'm excited to extend my contract and I love playing for the club. I've been fortunate enough to win trophies and create memories here at Essex that will last a lifetime, and hopefully we can create some more in the not too distant future."
Head coach Anthony McGrath is pleased to see Chopra extend his contract and added: "Varun is a brilliant batsman and he has scored plenty of important runs for us over the years.
"He was one of the shining lights from our One-Day Cup campaign and we're looking forward to seeing more from him in the future."