Cricket: Chopra extends Essex contract

PUBLISHED: 17:24 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 23 August 2019

Varun Chopra of Essex acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century during Essex Eagles vs Gloucestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th May 2019

Varun Chopra of Essex acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century during Essex Eagles vs Gloucestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th May 2019

Essex have announced announce that top-order batsman Varun Chopra has signed a contract extension and will stay with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

Varun Chopra of Essex receives the player of the month award for April during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019Varun Chopra of Essex receives the player of the month award for April during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Barking-born Chopra, 32, is an Essex Academy graduate and has made 69 first-class, 57 List A and 41 T20 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2006.

The home-grown batsman - who played club cricket for Ilford as a youngster - was the leading run-scorer for the Eagles in this year's Royal London One-Day Cup, notching 421 runs at an impressive average of 84.20.

Chopra said: "I'm excited to extend my contract and I love playing for the club. I've been fortunate enough to win trophies and create memories here at Essex that will last a lifetime, and hopefully we can create some more in the not too distant future."

Head coach Anthony McGrath is pleased to see Chopra extend his contract and added: "Varun is a brilliant batsman and he has scored plenty of important runs for us over the years.

"He was one of the shining lights from our One-Day Cup campaign and we're looking forward to seeing more from him in the future."

