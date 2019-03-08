Barking & Dagenham College coach bags award

Kanan Thiyagarajah after receiving his Essex Coach of the Year award

Barking & Dagenham College's cricket team coach Kanan Thiyagarajah has been named Essex County Coach of the Year by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Coaches Association.

Thiyagarajah joined the college only a year ago but has made a big impact and he was nominated by colleagues for his outstanding contribution to the college and its local community.

He has also volunteered at Barking cricket club for the last eight years.

Liana Mathurin-Brown, sport and facilities manager, said: "Kanan has had a massive influence on the development of cricket and the College and throughout our local community with all of the other projects he works on.

"The students respect him and the team has gone from strength to strength since his arrival.

"We feel extremely privileged to have him here as our coach."

Thiyagarajah added: "It is a great honour for me to have received the sward."