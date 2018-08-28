Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Cricket: Essex sign Delport for Vitality Blast

PUBLISHED: 13:39 19 December 2018

Cameron Delport in action for Leicestershire during the 2018 Vitality Blast (pic David Davies/PA)

Cameron Delport in action for Leicestershire during the 2018 Vitality Blast (pic David Davies/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Essex County Cricket Club have announced that left-handed batsman Cameron Delport has signed for the 2019 and 2020 Vitality Blast campaigns.

The 29-year-old will join the Eagles for a two-year stint from July 1 and will be available for Finals Day at Edgbaston on September 21, should Essex advance that far into the competition.

Delport has featured for franchises all around the world, including Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash, Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Delport also played for Leicestershire Foxes during the 2016 season and scored 694 runs in their NatWest T20 Blast campaign, with his top score of 109 not out coming against Notts Outlaws at Trent Bridge.

Head coach Anthony McGrath is elated to add Delport to the ranks and said: “We identified early on that we needed to add another batsman to the squad for the Vitality Blast and with all of his experience, Cameron fits the bill perfectly.

“He’s excelled in the global competitions and it’s a good match for both the Club and the player. We’re excited about the firepower he can add to the side and I’m sure he will excite the Chelmsford crowd.”

Delport is equally pleased to be heading to The Cloudfm County Ground and added: “I’m so happy to be joining Essex. The club has such an amazing history and tradition so I’m proud to be given the opportunity to get involved.

“There is a strong squad at Chelmsford and I hope to play my part in getting the Eagles to Finals Day come September. I can’t wait to get started.”

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

School shuts site due to flooding

Barking Abbey School's Longbridge Road site is closed due to a flood. Picture: Google Maps

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

O’Brien: Barking continue to grow and will need new clubhouse soon!

Every single player signed up to Barking FC poses for the camera (pic: Rob O'Brien).

Daniel ends year on winning note as Dagenham Boxing Club youngsters show form

Dagenham Boxing Club's Daniel Ogun with his opponent

Cricket: Essex sign Delport for Vitality Blast

Cameron Delport in action for Leicestershire during the 2018 Vitality Blast (pic David Davies/PA)

Athletics: Ultra joy for Barking’s Jones

Barking Road Runners Colin Jones was second in the ultra marathon event at the Dawn til Dusk Races hosted by Sikhs in the City

Ebbsfleet boss Hill says FA Trophy clash with Daggers didn’t go their way

Ebbsfleet manager Garry Hill on the touchline at the Kuflink Stadium (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists