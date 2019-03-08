Barwick knows future looks bright for Goresbrook ahead of debut campaign in SNEL

Goresbrook players chase a quick single last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick previews the upcoming Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three term

A Goresbrook player in batting action last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) A Goresbrook player in batting action last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Shane Barwick knows there is a bright future ahead for Goresbrook as they gear up for the debut season in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three.

The winter saw the Goats make the switch from the T. Rippon Mid-Essex League, where they were in the Premier Division, over to the SNEL.

Goresbrook had longer harboured an ambition to play in the SNEL, something which is set to become a reality for them this term.

The Goats have been placed in the bottom tier for their debut campaign, but skipper Barwick says the May & Baker Sports Ground club are looking forward to climbing the divisions in the coming season.

A Goresbrook player in batting action last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) A Goresbrook player in batting action last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

“Ultimately we want to work our way up the leagues, but we know that is something which will come with time.

“We know we're going to find out more about ourselves as the season goes on and we're looking to feel our way into the campaign.

“Most of the teams that we are coming up against will be fairly knew to us, but we know the levels that teams are capable of in this division.

“It's a big achievement for the club to finally move across and there is a real buzz around the club ahead of the new season.

“Everyone at the club is working hard and we all can't wait for the new season to start now.”

It's not just the club's future in the SNEL which has got Barwick about the season ahead for Goresbrook.

The Goats have a promising crop of youngsters that are set to burst into the first team over the coming seasons, which the skipper knows is a huge plus.

But Barwick also revealed that he is looking forward to handing some of those talented future stars a chance in the first team over the coming months of the new season.

“We have some great youngsters at the club and it's about giving them a chance,” he added.

“I'm a firm believer in 'if you're good enough, you're old enough' and I'm looking forward to helping some of the younger players improve

“It's down to the senior players, including myself, to help guide the youngsters going forward.

“If we can successfully expose them to first team cricket this season, it could help the club for years to come.”