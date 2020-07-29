Goresbrook get better of Rainham in Sunday League

Shane Barwick in bowling action for Goresbrook

Goresbrook claimed a terrific win against Rainham in the Essex Sunday League, after wet weather ruined play on Saturday.

The clubs observed a minutes silence for Ricky Barwick, brother of Dean, Scott and Lee who made his debut in 1982 as the club’s 23rd player and sadly died last week.

And Brook went on to score 136 in 33 overs on a wet pitch as Rohit Sharma hit a six and eight fours in his 47 off 51 balls.

Shane Barwick and opener Andrew Pauling were the only other home batsmen into double figures, but Rainham found the going just as tough.

They limped to 11-1 off nine overs, then slumped to 72-8 as Barwick ripped out the middle order to finish with figures of 6-5-1-5.

Billy Parnell, Lee Jones and Joe Barwick also had success with the ball, before George Godfrey (2-0) claimed the final two wickets to fall to wrap up a 58-run victory.

Goresbrook had been dismissed for 134 by Chelmsford seconds in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Ten Doeschate group clash at May & Baker on Saturday.

After choosing to bat and slipping to 10-3, they saw Arul Gopalsamy (26), Alfie Horan (21), captain Stuart Greaves (28) and Shaun Ross (22) rally in the middle order.

But Chelmsford had raced to 44-0 in just five overs when the heavens opened and the match was abandoned.

The seconds were not so fortunate after they were dismissed for 138 in 35 overs by Orsett.

Long-serving Lawrence Walsh (30) top scored, as Karamat Ali (25), Aaron Scott (20), Arayaman Parida (19) and George Sleight (16) also reached double figures.

But Orsett’s openers raced to 100 without loss in 20 overs, with Tyrone Owen clubbing an unbeaten 66 off 56 balls, to seal a 10-wicket win in their rain-affected contest.

Goresbrook thirds saw their match with Harold Wood fourths rained off after making 145.

Sam Wood (31) led the way, after openers Alfie Atkins (22) and Darren Johnson (21) had made a solid start with a 44-run stand.

Martin Rooke (20) also got himself in as Michael Rowe (5-38) took bowling honours for Wood before rain.