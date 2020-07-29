Search

Advanced search

Goresbrook get better of Rainham in Sunday League

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 July 2020

Shane Barwick in bowling action for Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Shane Barwick in bowling action for Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook claimed a terrific win against Rainham in the Essex Sunday League, after wet weather ruined play on Saturday.

The clubs observed a minutes silence for Ricky Barwick, brother of Dean, Scott and Lee who made his debut in 1982 as the club’s 23rd player and sadly died last week.

And Brook went on to score 136 in 33 overs on a wet pitch as Rohit Sharma hit a six and eight fours in his 47 off 51 balls.

Shane Barwick and opener Andrew Pauling were the only other home batsmen into double figures, but Rainham found the going just as tough.

They limped to 11-1 off nine overs, then slumped to 72-8 as Barwick ripped out the middle order to finish with figures of 6-5-1-5.

Billy Parnell, Lee Jones and Joe Barwick also had success with the ball, before George Godfrey (2-0) claimed the final two wickets to fall to wrap up a 58-run victory.

Goresbrook had been dismissed for 134 by Chelmsford seconds in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Ten Doeschate group clash at May & Baker on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

After choosing to bat and slipping to 10-3, they saw Arul Gopalsamy (26), Alfie Horan (21), captain Stuart Greaves (28) and Shaun Ross (22) rally in the middle order.

But Chelmsford had raced to 44-0 in just five overs when the heavens opened and the match was abandoned.

The seconds were not so fortunate after they were dismissed for 138 in 35 overs by Orsett.

Long-serving Lawrence Walsh (30) top scored, as Karamat Ali (25), Aaron Scott (20), Arayaman Parida (19) and George Sleight (16) also reached double figures.

But Orsett’s openers raced to 100 without loss in 20 overs, with Tyrone Owen clubbing an unbeaten 66 off 56 balls, to seal a 10-wicket win in their rain-affected contest.

Goresbrook thirds saw their match with Harold Wood fourths rained off after making 145.

Sam Wood (31) led the way, after openers Alfie Atkins (22) and Darren Johnson (21) had made a solid start with a 44-run stand.

Martin Rooke (20) also got himself in as Michael Rowe (5-38) took bowling honours for Wood before rain.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Gone but not forgotten: The legacy of Dagenham Market lives on

Trader Richard Green - pictured at Romford's Sunday Market - said he was happy to see a number of familiar faces come to Romford following the closure of Dagenham market. Picture: Ken Mears

Council investigating mother who allegedly withdrew thousands meant to pay for child’s care while on Dubai holiday

There were 220 reports of corporate fraud made to Barking and Dagenham Council during 2019-20. Picture: Luke Acton.

Warning after men traced to Dagenham con builder in engine oil car sale scam

Steve Browne's BMW was sold on from an address in Rutland Gardens, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Mystery remains after death of missing Barking man found drowned, court hears

Retired railway engineer Dennis Farnell was reported missing in December last year. Picture: MPS

Dagenham could face losing defender Onariase as Orient and Bolton show interest

Injury concern for Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Most Read

Gone but not forgotten: The legacy of Dagenham Market lives on

Trader Richard Green - pictured at Romford's Sunday Market - said he was happy to see a number of familiar faces come to Romford following the closure of Dagenham market. Picture: Ken Mears

Council investigating mother who allegedly withdrew thousands meant to pay for child’s care while on Dubai holiday

There were 220 reports of corporate fraud made to Barking and Dagenham Council during 2019-20. Picture: Luke Acton.

Warning after men traced to Dagenham con builder in engine oil car sale scam

Steve Browne's BMW was sold on from an address in Rutland Gardens, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Mystery remains after death of missing Barking man found drowned, court hears

Retired railway engineer Dennis Farnell was reported missing in December last year. Picture: MPS

Dagenham could face losing defender Onariase as Orient and Bolton show interest

Injury concern for Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Player registration made easy by Whole Game System

The FA Whole Game System makes player registration easier

Essex grassroots football community welcome developments

A match ball during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

Goresbrook get better of Rainham in Sunday League

Shane Barwick in bowling action for Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Dagenham 88 Runners embrace 12-hour challenge

Dagenham 88 Runners Louise Chappell, Gary Cardnell, Luke Robbie-Ronald and Jamie Austin took part in the Lockdown Ox Frolic organised by Whitestar Running

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford