Search

Advanced search

Goresbrook Cricket Club to hold online race night

PUBLISHED: 15:30 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 20 April 2020

Goresbrook Cricket Club are holding an online race night on May 2

Goresbrook Cricket Club are holding an online race night on May 2

Archant

Goresbrook Cricket Club are holding an online race night for members and friends on Saturday May 2.

Danny Gilham is organising the event and the first of seven eight-horse races will be staged at 8pm and the last one at 10pm.

The club are looking for horse owners who, for £5, can own a horse in one of the races and have their name or whatever they would like to call the horse (within reason) appear on the race card.

Those who see their horse wins, will pick up £40 in winnings.

Race sponsors are also being sought and if anyone or company would like to give their backing to a race to help the club – for a suggested donation of £30-50 – and have that race named after them, they are asked to contact Sarah Parnell.

The final race of the night will be an auction race via Zoom messenger, with 60 per cent of all amounts paid going into a prize pool for winners and 40 per cent going to the club.

You may also want to watch:

Bets can be placed on each race, with a minimum deposit of £10 to be transferred to the same account with the reference, your name and ‘tote’.

Once funds are received, an account will be set up with credited funds to be used on the night.

Minimum bets of £1 per race will be taken and all races will operate under usual tote rules, with a 60-40 split between winners and club.

Any balance remaining in an account at the end of the night will be returned via PayPal or bank transfer.

Those wishing to take part will need to download Zoom to their phone or laptop and the club are happy to arrange a trial test broadcast before race night.

Anyone interested in buying a horse can either reply on the club’s facebook page or send an email to richwilliams74@icould.com.

Monies (£5 per horse) would also need to be transferred to Goresbrook Cricket Club, 30-96-38, 01797214 with your name and ‘horse’ as the reference.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Teacher faces jail over sex abuse

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Heritage: When a shotgun wedding in Barking cost just £2

The couple were married at St Margaret's Parish Church in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Teacher faces jail over sex abuse

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Heritage: When a shotgun wedding in Barking cost just £2

The couple were married at St Margaret's Parish Church in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station. Picture: John Walton/ PA

Goresbrook Cricket Club to hold online race night

Goresbrook Cricket Club are holding an online race night on May 2

West Ham fitness coach Ewens reveals the challenge behind keeping in contact with squad

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24