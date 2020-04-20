Goresbrook Cricket Club to hold online race night

Goresbrook Cricket Club are holding an online race night for members and friends on Saturday May 2.

Danny Gilham is organising the event and the first of seven eight-horse races will be staged at 8pm and the last one at 10pm.

The club are looking for horse owners who, for £5, can own a horse in one of the races and have their name or whatever they would like to call the horse (within reason) appear on the race card.

Those who see their horse wins, will pick up £40 in winnings.

Race sponsors are also being sought and if anyone or company would like to give their backing to a race to help the club – for a suggested donation of £30-50 – and have that race named after them, they are asked to contact Sarah Parnell.

The final race of the night will be an auction race via Zoom messenger, with 60 per cent of all amounts paid going into a prize pool for winners and 40 per cent going to the club.

Bets can be placed on each race, with a minimum deposit of £10 to be transferred to the same account with the reference, your name and ‘tote’.

Once funds are received, an account will be set up with credited funds to be used on the night.

Minimum bets of £1 per race will be taken and all races will operate under usual tote rules, with a 60-40 split between winners and club.

Any balance remaining in an account at the end of the night will be returned via PayPal or bank transfer.

Those wishing to take part will need to download Zoom to their phone or laptop and the club are happy to arrange a trial test broadcast before race night.

Anyone interested in buying a horse can either reply on the club’s facebook page or send an email to richwilliams74@icould.com.

Monies (£5 per horse) would also need to be transferred to Goresbrook Cricket Club, 30-96-38, 01797214 with your name and ‘horse’ as the reference.