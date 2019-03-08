Search

Goresbrook crash to defeats

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 July 2019

Cricket equipment is left on a bench

Archant

A youthful Goresbrook second string lost a very tight encounter with Fives & Heronians in Chigwell after the hosts recovered from 147-8 to add 61 runs for the final two wickets to sneak home.

Skipper Darren Ivory was the main man with the bat for the Goats, Ivory smashing a superb 75* to rescue his side as only Mark Bird (35) and Keith Maund (29) had made much impression at the top of the order.

Brook's 205-7 looked a par total at tea, but after Fives slumped to 104-7, it looked like it could be a winning one, Joe Barwick (2-30), Bobby Granger (2-32) and Ted Ivory (3-15) doing most of the damage.

However the hosts dug in and with skipper Dean Humphrey (16) and Henry Pratt (29*) taking the score to 192-9, the final pair then added the 14 runs required, with Brook's concession of 52 extras looming large in the final analysis.

The seconds will look to bounce back when they host Harlow Town at the May & Baker Social Club this weekend.

They currently sit seventh in the second XI Division Three table and will want to start climbing away from the relegation zone in the coming weeks of the season.

A depleted Goresbrook third XI lost to Wanstead at the M&B Annex ground, despite a battling performance with the bat, with veterans Jo Wilkinson (35), Owen Elsom (58*) and Paul Atkins (39*) all to the fore.

Goresbrook's 197-6 was surpassed with ease by Wanstead's talented youngsters, as Brook captain Dave Leadbetter shuffled his limited bowling resources to little avail.

Only the captain (1-21) and Atkins (1-17) could make a breakthrough as Wanstead cruised home in the 32nd over for the loss of just two wickets.

The defeat cuts Brook's lead at the top of the division to just a point over Epping 3s, the Goats will look to bounce back in the derby clash with Hornchurch 5s on Saturday at Emerson Park Sports College.

A win would put them in control of the fourth XI Division One West title race as they reach the half-way mark of the season.

They have 12 more matches left this campaign.

