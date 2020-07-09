Goresbrook Cricket Club hoping for some competitive action

Goresbrook players celebrate a wicket against Ardleigh Green & Havering during the 2019 season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook Cricket Club welcomed news of the return to action for recreational cricket, as announced by the government last week.

But the Dagenham club were also left frustrated by the delay, with hopes for any competitive cricket seeming to be slim.

And members are now hoping the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the 2020 campaign has no lasting effect.

A club spokesman said: “We’re delighted there is the prospect of some cricket, but frustrated the timing was just too late to run with the second half of the SNEL fixtures, as this is now going to place a lot of pressure on league and club administrators.

“Our preference is for some league/cup competitions against clubs at our level, so that there’s some competitive element and I think we expect other clubs to go for some competitive games too, but we’ll take whatever we can get.

“We’ve been getting members together for online events and have started a golf society that has boomed as golf returned before other sports, so we will have a challenge getting people back into cricket, especially with an improvised season and no promotion/relegtion.

“Our focus will be on getting as many youngsters involved as possible, so this is not a lost season for them, with a risk that they never return to the sport.”

Goresbrook CC have held four golf society events so far this year in the absence of cricket, with another six already planned on the calendar.

And the number of participants has doubled, with no fewer than 36 confirmed for the next event at Basildon on July 19.

Toby Maund came out on top in the first event at Ilford, with Danny Gillham Snr the winner at Top Meadow.

Stuart Greaves claimed first place at Warley, with Darren Ivory celebrating success at Crowlands Heath.

But Shaun Ross leads the order of merit after two second-place finishes and the spokesman added: “It has been great for getting members together at a safe distance for a bit of competition and the website (golf.gccgs.co.uk) has really helped engagement.”