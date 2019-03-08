Cricket: Goresbrook look to get back to winning ways

Goresbrook will look to get back to winning ways when they entertain West Essex on Saturday.

A fine all-round performance from captain Shane Barwick was not enough against Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three leaders Leigh at the M&B Club last weekend, as Brook fell to a three-wicket defeat.

And Barwick felt it was an opportunity missed to upset the pacesetters, as the season reached its midway point with his side in sixth place.

He said: "Leigh are a good side and we competed with them all afternoon, but ultimately we didn't put them under enough pressure, either with the new ball or when new batsmen came in.

"They found it too easy to pick off singles to rotate the strike.

"We also had a good foundation with the bat but then couldn't put together enough decent partnerships to allow us to push on to 250, which was probably the requirement on that wicket."

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Barwick saw Jordan Calverly and Aaron Scott cope well against testing new-ball spells from James Spencer and Adam Rendall.

But the introduction of Paul Humphries - well known to the Goresbrook players from his days at Mid-Essex League rivals Hornchurch Athletic - saw wickets tumble.

Humphries claimed the first three scalps. including Calverley for 44, to leave the hosts 77-3, but Barwick survived an early drop to score a superb 110 and steer his side to 228-9.

Barwick hit 15 fours and two sixes, as Afzal Hussain (25) gave support, but fell in the 47th over, when seeing the innings to the close might have helped his side add another 15-20 runs to their total.

Leigh got off to a good start in reply as captain Jon Edwards (64) and Klain Fernando (27) put on 74 for the first wicket.

Calverley and Lawrence Walsh then picked up wickets, before Barwick (4-45) reduced Leigh to 187-7 following the dismissal of Max Craddock (44).

That left Leigh with work to do, but Humphries hit an unbeaten 29 alongside number nine Prashanth Natarajan (19 not out) to see his side to their target in the 47th over.