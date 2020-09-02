Depleted Goresbrook endure defeat to Old Brentwoods as youngsters start to step up

A depleted Goresbrook side battled hard, but ultimately came second best to Old Brentwoods in the latest round of games in the SNEL Ten Doeschate group.

In the absence of skipper Kane Messenger and senior players Jordan Calverley and Stuart Greaves, the Goats were led by second team captain Joe Curley and blooded under-17s George Godfrey and Ted Ivory.

On a tricky day for batting Lee Jones (41) and Alfie Horan (49) battled hard to post a competitive total after the captain and Arul Gopalasamy fell early on.

Mark Bird (19) also chipped in, as Brook recovered from 25-2 to 133-3 and looked to press on towards 200.

However after both Jones and Horan fell in quick succession, the new batsmen struggled to score quickly and Brook’s innings rather fizzled out to 171-7 from their 40 overs.

The Old Brentwoods reply started circumspectly as Daryl Forward and Gopalasamy bowled tight new-ball spells.

But from 31-0 off the first 12 overs, Brentwoods accelerated to 80-0 at the halfway stage before Ted Ivory picked up his maiden first XI wicket.

From there on, despite a couple of wickets for Lee Jones in a rare bowling outing, the hosts had plenty of wickets in hand and they eventually got home with four overs to spare.

Goresbrook remain in ninth place, but with their remaining games against the eighth and 10th-placed sides Hornchurch and Shenfield seconds, Curley reckons there is scope for a strong finish to the shortened campaign.

“It was a proud day for me to captain the 1st XI and although it’s been a tough campaign, we’ve been very competitive for the last three weeks and the experience that some of the younger players are getting will be very valuable for the future,” he said.

“Lee Jones has looked comfortable at this level all season, so I was pleased to see him get a decent score and although Alfie Horan is only 16, he’s growing in stature week by week.

“Hopefully we can get a few players back and pick up another win or two to finish the season on a high.”

The second team had their fixture against Colchester and East Essex cancelled while the thirds conceded to Upminster’s fourth XI.

They will hope to be back in action this weekend.