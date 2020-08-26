Goresbrook fall to defeat against Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower

Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook fell to a narrow defeat at Ardleigh Green & Havering as the hosts held their nerve to chase 178 in the penultimate over after a spirited bowling performance from Kane Messenger’s men threatened to steal the game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kane Messenger of Goresbrook celebrates taking the wicket of Aditya Kumar during Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020 Kane Messenger of Goresbrook celebrates taking the wicket of Aditya Kumar during Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020

Earlier, Goresbrook overcame a slow start to the Shepherd Neame Essex League Ten Doeschate group game to set a foundation for a score around 200, which would probably have been par on a sticky wicket.

However, Jordan Calverley (39), Alfie Horan (37) and Shaun Ross (25) all fell before making a really significant contribution and it was left to Daryl Forward, with some late hitting, to push Goresbrook to 178 before they were dismissed in the final over.

Sam Brooks was the pick of the bowling with 4-29 as he and wily veteran Chris Cook put the brakes on the batsmen when it looked like they might cut loose.

In reply, Green burst out of the blocks to be 39-0 after four overs as Paul Hurworth, with some trademark hitting, got the hosts off to a flyer.

However once he was bowled by Billy Parnell, the game swung back towards the visitors with Daryl Forward recovering from some early leaked runs to pick up three middle-order wickets.

You may also want to watch:

Skipper Messenger followed up with two and once the obdurate Cook was dismissed for 37, Goresbrook fancied their chances.

It was not to be however as Liam Brooks and Daniel Beechley batted sensibly as the Goresbrook fielding became a bit ragged, to see Green home.

Gorsebrook are due to travel to Old Brentwoods on Saturday (12.30pm).

The second string were routed for 56 with Gidea Park & Romford’s Afghan opening bowler Shaker Ullah Wasiq taking all 10 wickets for 26 runs.

Wasiq took advantage of the new ball as he clean bowled the first seven batsmen to reduce Goresbrook to 18-7 and although Darren Robinson launched a counter-attack with a quickfire 25, when he was caught, Wasiq had all nine wickets to fall.

That left just one of the last pair Andrew Pauling and Pawan Singh to dismiss and Wasiq obliged with the second ball of his final over to record the rare feat of taking all 10.

Park’s response was serene with few of the demons in the pitch apparent as the visitors chased the runs down for the loss of just one wicket in 12 overs.