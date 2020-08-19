Goresbrook secure first win of season over Gidea Park & Romford after rain-hit clash

Goresbrook picked up their first win in the Shepherd Neame Essex League’s Ten Doeschate Division thanks to a successful rain-affected run chase at neighbours Gidea Park & Romford in the first-ever league meeting between the clubs.

Coming off the back of heavy defeats to Upminster and Springfield, skipper Kane Messenger made a number of selection changes and was rewarded with a whole-hearted effort from his side.

After winning the toss and bowling, the default option on a day when thundery showers were forecast, Brook performed with good discipline to keep Park in check after former Goresbrook colt Adi Kumar fell in the second over for a duck.

Sachin Vaja and Ubaid Kiani accumulated steadily, but it wasn’t until Frankie Hazel came to the crease that the home innings really took off, as he smashed a quickfire 66 off 45 balls to take Gidea Park towards 200.

Heavy showers stalled his momentum and after a 90-minute break, the players returned for the final five overs of Gidea Park’s innings.

That short spell was won by Goresbrook, with Messenger picking up three late wickets to finish as the pick of the bowlers with 4-44 and the home side only added 21 runs, to finish on 219-5 from their 40 overs.

With so much time lost to rain, the Goresbrook chase was reduced to 20 overs, at the same run rate that Gidea Park had scored at – with 110 the target.

The chase was at around a run a ball for the final seven overs, but as the pressure mounted Messenger was dismissed in the 19th over.

Crucially Daryl Forward hit Ayaz’s final ball for four leaving nine needed and with boundaries hard to come by after the rain, Stuart Greaves and Forward ran hard to whittle that down to just one required from the final two balls.

Greaves held his nerve to see them home with a ball to spare and Messenger was delighted, saying: “We’re in transition at the moment, having lost a number of experienced players, and we’re bringing through a lot of younger players, so it was always going to be tough to have to play some of the sides we’ve been thrown in against.

“That said, I wasn’t happy with the way we’ve rolled over the last couple of weeks, so made a few changes.

“Everybody I brought in fully deserved their place and although the toss and the weather fell in our favour, we won the game with our commitment in the field.”