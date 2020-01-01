Search

Advanced search

Goresbrook saddened by Barry Lisbon death

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 April 2020

The late Barry Lisbon (pic Goresbrook CC)

The late Barry Lisbon (pic Goresbrook CC)

Archant

Goresbrook Cricket Club were saddened to learn of the death of Barry Lisbon last week.

After playing for Railway CC, Barry became the 100th senior player to represent Groesbrook when he made his debut on May 2, 1999 against Rose & Crown at Victoria Park.

He went on to make 67 appearances for the Dagenham club, excelling as a right-arm spinner and taking exactly 50 wickets.

A best haul of 5-23 came against Upminster in 2002 and he also scored 166 runs and took 11 catches as a stalwart of the Sunday sides around the turn of the century, before injury forced his retirement in 2003.

You may also want to watch:

Dean Barwick said: “Barry and wife Marion were great social supporters of our club, regularly attending events down the years and were very popular amongst friends made at Goresbrook and Railway and the wider sporting circle.

“Barry’s biggest legacy was working with Dave Whisker to create the colts section at Goresbrook CC.

“Many of our current and former players will have benefitted from his tutelage and wise counsel during their formative years playing cricket.

“His son Harry and daughter Grace both played for our club, with Grace being a member of our first girls’ team.

“An East Ender, Barry was a family man first and foremost and a proud father and grandfather. With a great sense of humour you could never be downhearted in his company. Rest in peace my friend.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after 5G telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Dagenham carers battle for respect as supermarkets continue to deny priority access

Carer Toni Rutter and her client Tanya Brawn on the way to a hospital appointment. Picture: Toni Rutter

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after 5G telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Dagenham carers battle for respect as supermarkets continue to deny priority access

Carer Toni Rutter and her client Tanya Brawn on the way to a hospital appointment. Picture: Toni Rutter

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Show NHS and keyworkers we care – send us your clapping videos and rainbow pictures

People in Canning Town clap to support the NHS. Picture: Andrew Baker

Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson unsure on whether next season will happen

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Romaluwa Akinola of Haringey in the Isthmian Premier. Picture: PA

Goresbrook saddened by Barry Lisbon death

The late Barry Lisbon (pic Goresbrook CC)

I wanted to impress England star Robbie Fowler in youth days says Barking’s Dadson

Junior Dadson of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020
Drive 24