Goresbrook saddened by Barry Lisbon death

The late Barry Lisbon (pic Goresbrook CC) Archant

Goresbrook Cricket Club were saddened to learn of the death of Barry Lisbon last week.

After playing for Railway CC, Barry became the 100th senior player to represent Groesbrook when he made his debut on May 2, 1999 against Rose & Crown at Victoria Park.

He went on to make 67 appearances for the Dagenham club, excelling as a right-arm spinner and taking exactly 50 wickets.

A best haul of 5-23 came against Upminster in 2002 and he also scored 166 runs and took 11 catches as a stalwart of the Sunday sides around the turn of the century, before injury forced his retirement in 2003.

Dean Barwick said: “Barry and wife Marion were great social supporters of our club, regularly attending events down the years and were very popular amongst friends made at Goresbrook and Railway and the wider sporting circle.

“Barry’s biggest legacy was working with Dave Whisker to create the colts section at Goresbrook CC.

“Many of our current and former players will have benefitted from his tutelage and wise counsel during their formative years playing cricket.

“His son Harry and daughter Grace both played for our club, with Grace being a member of our first girls’ team.

“An East Ender, Barry was a family man first and foremost and a proud father and grandfather. With a great sense of humour you could never be downhearted in his company. Rest in peace my friend.”