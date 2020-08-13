Search

Advanced search

Goresbrook suffer against Springfield

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 August 2020

Shaun Ross of Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Shaun Ross of Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook suffered their third defeat of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Ten Doeschate season against Springfield on Saturday.

Their top order succumbed to the new-ball pairing of Rob Wickham (4-28) and Ben Marrion (3-28) as they slumped to 51-7.

Shaun Ross hit two sixes and two fours to top score with 28, with Kane Messenger and Arul Gopalsamy the only other batsmen in double figures as the home side were dismissed for 91 in 26 overs at May & Baker.

Springfield’s openers put on 77 before Daryl Forward made the breakthrough, but Brook could not avoid faling to a nine-wicket defeat as the visitors reached their target in the 17th over.

The Dagenham club will try to break their duck when they make the short trip to Gallows Corner to take on Gidea Park & Romford this weekend.

The seconds went down by 81 runs at Ardleigh Green & Havering in their Prichard group encounter.

You may also want to watch:

George Godfrey (2-42) and George Sleight (2-42) nabbed braces, with Ted Ivory, Karamat Ali and Pawanpreet Singh taking a wicket apiece as Green, led by an unbeaten 136 from Luke Edwards, reached 232-8 from their 40 overs.

Joe Curley made 34 at the top of the Brook innings but they were left well up against it at 65-5.

Asghar Ali hit 10 fours in his 58-ball 55 but it was little consolation as they came up short on 151-8.

They are due to play host to Brentwoods thirds this weekend.

The third team forfeitted their match with Gidea Park & Romford fourths in the Wilcox division but are due to welcome Hutton fourths to May & Baker on Saturday.

A young Goresbrook side put up a fight against defending Essex Sunday League champions Ilford Town at Valentines Park.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Goresbrook raced to 66 without loss in the first 11 overs and they were able to post a competitive total of 205 led by Ross (40), Shane Barwick (40) and Alfie Horan (29).

The host worked hard for a seven-wicket victory, secured with nine balls to spare, as Messenger nabbed 2-41 from his eight-over spell.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police name man and woman found dead in Dagenham

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dagenham film studios given £5million government boost

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Police linking deaths of woman and man found in Dagenham just hours apart

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader urges clarity on school transport social distancing

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell has urged the government to clarify its advice on home-to-school transport for children with SEN. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Most Read

Police name man and woman found dead in Dagenham

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dagenham film studios given £5million government boost

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Police linking deaths of woman and man found in Dagenham just hours apart

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader urges clarity on school transport social distancing

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell has urged the government to clarify its advice on home-to-school transport for children with SEN. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Goresbrook suffer against Springfield

Shaun Ross of Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Dagenham 88 Runners get back on track

Dagenham 88 Runners face the camera

A-levels: All Saints Catholic School doubles A*-A grades

All Saints high achivers Yasmine Frimpong, who earned a B, A, A* and A*, with Abiola Mudashiru, who achieved a B, A*, A and B. Picture: Nick Pauro / All Saints Catholic School

A-level results: What to do if you don’t get the grades you wanted

Students at the University of East London. Picture: UEL

Barking and Dagenham Council launches Lost Hours campaign as it bids to tackle youth violence

(L-R): Chief Inspector Lisa Butterfield, Beatrice Mushiya, Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, Stephen Addison, Cllr Margaret Mullane and Cllr Maureen Worby. Picture: Cash Boyle