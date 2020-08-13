Goresbrook suffer against Springfield

Shaun Ross of Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook suffered their third defeat of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Ten Doeschate season against Springfield on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Their top order succumbed to the new-ball pairing of Rob Wickham (4-28) and Ben Marrion (3-28) as they slumped to 51-7.

Shaun Ross hit two sixes and two fours to top score with 28, with Kane Messenger and Arul Gopalsamy the only other batsmen in double figures as the home side were dismissed for 91 in 26 overs at May & Baker.

Springfield’s openers put on 77 before Daryl Forward made the breakthrough, but Brook could not avoid faling to a nine-wicket defeat as the visitors reached their target in the 17th over.

The Dagenham club will try to break their duck when they make the short trip to Gallows Corner to take on Gidea Park & Romford this weekend.

The seconds went down by 81 runs at Ardleigh Green & Havering in their Prichard group encounter.

You may also want to watch:

George Godfrey (2-42) and George Sleight (2-42) nabbed braces, with Ted Ivory, Karamat Ali and Pawanpreet Singh taking a wicket apiece as Green, led by an unbeaten 136 from Luke Edwards, reached 232-8 from their 40 overs.

Joe Curley made 34 at the top of the Brook innings but they were left well up against it at 65-5.

Asghar Ali hit 10 fours in his 58-ball 55 but it was little consolation as they came up short on 151-8.

They are due to play host to Brentwoods thirds this weekend.

The third team forfeitted their match with Gidea Park & Romford fourths in the Wilcox division but are due to welcome Hutton fourths to May & Baker on Saturday.

A young Goresbrook side put up a fight against defending Essex Sunday League champions Ilford Town at Valentines Park.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Goresbrook raced to 66 without loss in the first 11 overs and they were able to post a competitive total of 205 led by Ross (40), Shane Barwick (40) and Alfie Horan (29).

The host worked hard for a seven-wicket victory, secured with nine balls to spare, as Messenger nabbed 2-41 from his eight-over spell.