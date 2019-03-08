Table-topping Goresbrook thirds made to work hard for win

Cricket equipment is left on a bench Archant

Goresbrook thirds secured their seventh win in nine league matches but were made to work hard by Chingford fourths.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors produced a solid batting display at the M&B Annex to score 206-6, with George Godfrey (2-33) and Owen Elsom (2-40) the pick of the Brook attack.

Dave Leadbetter's men looked to be cruising at 115-1, but lost the talismanic Andy Livett for 39 and suffered a middle-order collapse.

David Harris claimed three quick wickets to raise Chingford's hopes of an upset, but Godfrey batted confidently and made a fine 71 to leave Brook on the brink.

Experienced trio Elsom, Leadbetter and Paul Atkins contributed late in the innings to secure a three-wicket win and keep Brook on top of the table.

The seconds struggled with the bat against their Leigh rivals at Chalkwell Park and were beaten by eight wickets.

Brad Winsley (22) and Ted Ivory (25) were the only visiting batsmen to hang around for any length of time as Noak Sims took four wickets for Leigh.

You may also want to watch:

Brook were eventually dismissed for 131 and the home side cruised home, as Arul Gopalsamy and Joe Barwick nabbed the only wickets to fall.

The win kept Leigh on top of the pile, with Brook dropping to seventh ahead of their trip to Fives & Heronians on Saturday.

The under-16s ended up well beaten by Woodford Wells in their Trevor Bailey Essex Matchplay group fixture.

George Sleight (2-21) and Pawanpreet Singh (2-34) nabbed braces as the home side were dismissed for 180 in the 38th over.

But Raj Hothi and Charlie Vickers were the only Goresbrook batsmen to make it into double figures as they were hustled out for just 56 in the 15th over.

Suleman Ashraf (4-17), Jemar Miller (3-23) and Ben Munson (2-16) combined to take the wickets for Wells.

The under-13s fell just short at Upminster B, after posting 110-3 after Liam Elsom and Essex under-13 player Grace Wood (25 retired) shared a 60-run partnership.

Jack Gibson (two) and Ben Atkins produced run outs as Upminster won by three wickets with a ball to spare.

Aaron Hossein, 12, kept wicket superbly on his debut.