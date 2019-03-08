Goresbrook captain Barwick lauds veteran bowler Walsh

Shane Barwick hits out for Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goresbrook skipper Shane Barwick lauded veteran bowler Lawrence Walsh, as the leg-spinner picked his first five wicket haul in the SNEL as Brook brushed aside struggling West Essex.

Walsh, who is in his 38th season of a career that has yielded in excess of 1,300 wickets for the Dagenham club, reached another landmark and the skipper was keen to praise him.

"It was like the old days for Lol, there's always some turn and bounce for the spinners here and he kept giving it some flight and the batsmen kept hitting it up in the air," Barwick said.

"I don't think he can quite believe he's playing first team cricket again, but he's been superb the last couple of weeks and is well worth his place."

Walsh's unbroken spell of 9-3-36-5 was supported by some superb catching in the deep from Barwick's men as West Essex tried in vain to up the scoring rate in pursuit of Brook's imposing total of 295, the Highams Park side eventually collapsing to 137 all out.

Earlier half centuries from Jordan Calverley (50) and Barwick (53), plus a stylish 46 from Toby Maund were the mainstays of a fine collective batting performance from Goresbrook, the Goats being bowled out in the final over just short of 300.

Barwick's men travel to promotion hunting Westcliff on Saturday and the skipper is in no doubt that the clash at Chalkwell Park is a must win for Brook if they are to maintain any hope of a promotion challenge,

"There's a bit of pressure on Westcliff, as they added a few players this season and would have been confident of challenging at the top end, but after leading for the first third, they've slipped behind Leigh and Harlow. "We'll give it our best shot and as ever, it will probably come down to whether a couple of our top order can push on to decent scores."

They currently sit fifth in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three, but sit 51 points behind leaders Leigh on Sea, and 35 points off second-place Harlow who occupy the promotion places.

Barwick and his side will now need to string a few consecutive wins together to get back in the hunt.