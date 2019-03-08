Cricket: Goresbrook facing mid-table finish after Westcliff loss

Goresbrook look set for a mid-table finish in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three after a 17-run loss at Westcliff.

After winning the toss and putting the hosts into bat in a game reduced to 30 overs after heavy morning rain, Billy Parnell (1-14) produced an excellent new-ball spell.

Afzal Hussain (3-33) and Daryl Forward (2-32) also had success but Charlie Lockhart's half-century helped Westcliff reach 138-9 on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Brook were soon in trouble at 30-3, with top scorers Jordan Calverley and captain Shane Barwick back in the pavilion.

Hussain (33) and 15-year-old Alfie Horan (16) briefly raised hopes with their partnership, but both fell in quick succession and Shaun Ross and Darren Ivory were run out.

The innings petered out to 121-8 to the disappointment of skipper Barwick, who said: "We gave ourselves every chance with a good performance with the ball and in the field, but in fairness the result probably reflects where we are as a team.

"We're a bit short of the top sides at the moment and the rest of the season has to be about trying to bring through some of our youngsters with an eye on the future."

Brook are set to host Stanford at May & Baker on Saturday.

There was better news for the seconds, who beat their Harlow Town rivals by 68 runs.

Mark Bird fell just short of a maiden league century after a sparkling 90, whie Arul Gopalsamy smashed 109 as Brook piled up 305-7 from their 45 overs at the M&B Club.

Town were soon struggling in reply at 90-6 after Richard Williams (2-37) and Ted Ivory (2-23) had early success, but Vic Goddard led a furious rearguard action for the visitors.

Goddard kept his side up with the run rate on his way to an unbeaten 72 as Brook captain Darren Robinson started to struggle for bowling options.

The skipper eventually turned to 15-year-old Pawan Singh, who had bowled a tidy early spell, and he collected the final wicket to finish with 2-27 as Town were eventually dismissed for 237.

The thirds maintained their hold on top spot in Division One West with a hard-fought win over Hornchurch fifths at Emerson Park School.

Young spinner Phil Thoufick set the tone with a superb spell of 3-25 from his eight overs to remove the Hornchurch upper order and fellow spinner Brad Winsley picked up the tail, taking 4-24 at Brook dismissed the hosts for 125.

The Goresbrook reply was in some trouble after Hornchurch took four early wickets, but mature innings from youngsters Frankie Boland (33) and Andre Thoufick (22) put the Goats back on course.

And when both were dismissed, veterans Owen Elsom (13 not out) and skipper Ricci Parnell (22 not out) saw the side to a four-wicket win.