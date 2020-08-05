Goresbrook sides finish well beaten by Upminster rivals, but thirds hold on for a win

Goresbrook ended up well beaten by Upminster in their latest Shepherd Neame Essex League Ten Doeschate outing on Saturday.

Daryl Forward and Billy Parnell (3-30) had early success with the ball at May & Baker, with Jordan Calverley dismissing visiting captain Alan Ison for 33.

But opener James Evans held firm to score an unbeaten 117 and found a useful ally in youngster Callum Berry (60 not out), whose maiden first-team half-century saw Upminster close on 258-5 after 40 overs.

Brook slumped to 38-7 in reply as former Barking captain Ehsan Afzal (4-11), Louis Pickering (3-13) and John Curtis (2-46) made early inroads.

Alfie Horan (29) top scored as they were eventually dismissed for 104 in the 24th over, with opener Lee Jones and tailenders Forward and Parnell the only other batsmen to reach double figures ahead of a visit from Springfield on Saturday (12.30pm).

The seconds also suffered a heavy defeat against their Upminster hosts, who produced two century stands as they piled up 307-3 thanks largely to Nehal Butt (122), Tom Daniels (71) and Nicky Ison (65 not out).

Danny Gillham Snr, George Godfrey and Joe Barwick took the wickets to fall, but Lawrence Walsh fell cheaply in reply.

Ted Ivory (23) soon followed by Ashgar Ali (69) and George Godfrey (27) put on 69 for the third wicket and Rohit Sharma (38) also made a good start.

But Brook slumped for 152-3 to 182-8 and picked up just four points from the defeat.

But the thirds prevented an unwanted hat-trick of losses despite a below-par total of 158 against Shenfield fourths.

Put into bat by the visitors, they saw George Sleight (41) get the innings off to a solid start.

Sam Wood (26), Leonard Thoufick (22) and Owen Elsom (13 not out) were the only other batsmen in double figures as Brook were dismissed in the 35th over.

But Elsom struck in his third over with a smart return catch and saw Izzy Ochwo hold a reflex catch at slip, as Thoufick saw edges go to waste.

Shenfield reached 92-3 before Ochwo took a running catch off Dean Picken and Sleight (3-22) saw Parnell, Wood and Ochwo hold further chances before Elsom struck again as Brook ran out seven-run winners.