Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Depleted Goresbrook squad battle to draw at Westcliff to maintain unbeaten start

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 May 2019

Jordan Calverley top scored with 49 not out for Goresbrook against Westcliff-on-Sea (pic: Sam Park)

Jordan Calverley top scored with 49 not out for Goresbrook against Westcliff-on-Sea (pic: Sam Park)

Archant

Goats were without several players through injury for clash with promotion hopefuls

A depleted Goresbrook side held on for a draw in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three on Saturday after being second best to promotion favourites Westcliff-On-Sea for large parts of the afternoon.

Makeshift opener Jordan Calverley batted throughout the Goats innings for a dogged 49 not out from 105 balls with the right-hander having to play defensively after a middle-order collapse saw the hosts slump from 117-2 to 138-7.

After winning the toss, skipper Shane Barwick inserted the visitors and Shaun Ross ensured Goresbrook were on top in the early running with two quick wickets and when Barwick chipped in with a run-out, Westcliff were 12-3.

You may also want to watch:

However, Matt Renvoize then rebuilt with Finlay Mackay, the pair adding 120 for the fourth wicket to give Westcliff a good platform for a big total.

By this stage, Mackay was starting to cut loose and although Barwick removed both he and Renvoize in quick succession, wicket-keeper Lewis Groves joined forces with Alex Hatton to start another partnership with the gloveman ultimately finishing unbeaten on 57 as Westcliff reached 239-7 in their 50 overs.

Goresbrook's reply started well with Joe Curley hitting 30, before Barwick (40) joined forces with Calverley to take the score past three figures.

However, visiting spinners Adil Ali and Alex Hatton were starting to control the innings and Barwick's dismissal was a precursor to four additional wickets in quick succession.

That left Calverley with little option to dig in for the remaining overs, a task he achieved with few further alarms.

Most Read

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Dagenham entrepreneur and IT student launch money management app

Dr Arinola Araba (back row, second from left) and Charlie Madigan (back right) an IT student from Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: DR ARINOLA ARABA

Residents urged to sign petition against plans to charge them to park outside their homes

The Becontree Residents Association have organised a petition against the controlled parking zone plan for their streets. Picture: KEN MEARS

Tourists encouraged to explore Barking and Dagenham in new video highlighting borough attractions

Eastbury Manor House in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Most Read

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Dagenham entrepreneur and IT student launch money management app

Dr Arinola Araba (back row, second from left) and Charlie Madigan (back right) an IT student from Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: DR ARINOLA ARABA

Residents urged to sign petition against plans to charge them to park outside their homes

The Becontree Residents Association have organised a petition against the controlled parking zone plan for their streets. Picture: KEN MEARS

Tourists encouraged to explore Barking and Dagenham in new video highlighting borough attractions

Eastbury Manor House in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Taylor calls on Daggers to be ‘realistic’ over ambitions

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Depleted Goresbrook squad battle to draw at Westcliff to maintain unbeaten start

Jordan Calverley top scored with 49 not out for Goresbrook against Westcliff-on-Sea (pic: Sam Park)

Barking set to appeal move to Bostik South Central

Barking warming up at Mayesbrook Park ahead of the match against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Ex-Dagenham amateur Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Land of the Fanns: Share your stories of east London landscapes for community project

The Land of the Fanns is a partnership scheme that is hosting conservation schemes and community projects in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Thurrock and Brentwood. Picture: Mike Johnston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists