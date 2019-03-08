Depleted Goresbrook squad battle to draw at Westcliff to maintain unbeaten start

Jordan Calverley top scored with 49 not out for Goresbrook against Westcliff-on-Sea (pic: Sam Park) Archant

Goats were without several players through injury for clash with promotion hopefuls

A depleted Goresbrook side held on for a draw in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division Three on Saturday after being second best to promotion favourites Westcliff-On-Sea for large parts of the afternoon.

Makeshift opener Jordan Calverley batted throughout the Goats innings for a dogged 49 not out from 105 balls with the right-hander having to play defensively after a middle-order collapse saw the hosts slump from 117-2 to 138-7.

After winning the toss, skipper Shane Barwick inserted the visitors and Shaun Ross ensured Goresbrook were on top in the early running with two quick wickets and when Barwick chipped in with a run-out, Westcliff were 12-3.

However, Matt Renvoize then rebuilt with Finlay Mackay, the pair adding 120 for the fourth wicket to give Westcliff a good platform for a big total.

By this stage, Mackay was starting to cut loose and although Barwick removed both he and Renvoize in quick succession, wicket-keeper Lewis Groves joined forces with Alex Hatton to start another partnership with the gloveman ultimately finishing unbeaten on 57 as Westcliff reached 239-7 in their 50 overs.

Goresbrook's reply started well with Joe Curley hitting 30, before Barwick (40) joined forces with Calverley to take the score past three figures.

However, visiting spinners Adil Ali and Alex Hatton were starting to control the innings and Barwick's dismissal was a precursor to four additional wickets in quick succession.

That left Calverley with little option to dig in for the remaining overs, a task he achieved with few further alarms.