SNEL Div 3: Goresbrook win, as Ardleigh Green, Woodford Green lose

Goresbrook's Jordan Calverley (pic: Sam Park) Archant

Goresbrook enjoyed another good day in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three, but rivals Ardleigh Green & Havering and Woodford Green both fell to heavy defeats.

Stuart Greaves (R) and Shane Barwick of Goresbrook during Horndon on the Hill CC vs Goresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at The Recreation Ground on 27th April 2019 Stuart Greaves (R) and Shane Barwick of Goresbrook during Horndon on the Hill CC vs Goresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at The Recreation Ground on 27th April 2019

Brook captain Shane Barwick chose to bat first at Stanford, but saw Joe Curley and Alfie Horan fall cheaply to leave them 10-2.

Barwick hit three sixes and four fours in his 46 off 44 balls, while Afzal Hussain (41) also made a decent start.

Jordan Calverley went on to score 107 from 134 balls, with a six and 15 fours, before Stuart Greaves hit 26 off 13 balls, with a six and four fours, to lift the total to 272-6 declared in the 46th over.

Stanford were dismissed for 203 in reply, as Barwick (4-36) and Billy Smith (3-30) did most of the damage and Shaun Ross, Arul Gopalsamy and Kane Messenger also had success.

Ardleigh Green & Havering saw hosts Leigh pile up 291-7 in 45 overs, with Lloyd Edwards (3-56) and James Walker (2-71) having most succes with the ball.

And it proved too tough a target to chase, with Luke Edwards (51) the only batsman to make much impact as they were dismissed for 140 in 47 overs.

Woodford Green captain Hussnain Kazmi fell two runs short of a half-century after hitting eight fours at Harlow, having decided to bat first.

But his side was dismissed for just 110 in the 36th over and Harlow reached 91 without loss before four late wickets fell to Ben Bagley (4-14) as they cruised to their small target inside 20 overs.