Barking come up short against Rainham
PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 August 2020
Archant
Barking came up just short against Rainham in their latest Shepherd Neame Essex League outing at Mayesbrook Park.
Umaad Sultan (4-31), Tanweer Sikandar (3-22) and Jason Smith (2-37) combined with the ball as the visitors were dismissed for 204.
But Barking were all out for 198 with 14 balls remaining, after Bhavik Kothari was left stranded on 42 not out.
Raj Kothari (29), Sikandar and Sagar Seth (both 21) also made starts for Barking, who play host to Harlow on Saturday (12.30pm).
The seconds ran out 32-run winners at Bow Green in the Essex County League Premier Division.
Ahsan Khan (58) top scored, with Ash Pal (26) and Rokhan Khan (24) playing support roles with the bat as they were dismissed for 186 in 33 overs at West Ham Park.
Huzaifa Iqbal (3-43) was the pick of Barking’s bowling, as Umer Mahmood (2-17) nabbed a brace to hold the home side to 154-8 in their 35 overs.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.