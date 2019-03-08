Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: Goresbrook, Ardleigh Green & Havering get off to winning starts

PUBLISHED: 07:25 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 14 May 2019

The 2019 cricket season is underway

The 2019 cricket season is underway

Archant

Goresbrook got life in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three off to a winning start with success at West Essex.

And Ardleigh Green & Havering also earned a comfortable victory on the opening day of the season, but Woodford Green were beaten.

Put into bat by their hosts after losing the toss, Brook lost openers Joe Curley without scoring and Kurt Whisker cheaply to find themselves in early trouhle at 7-2.

But young Danny Gilham was joined by captain Shane Barwick and they set about rebuilding the innings with a patient third-wicket stand worth 126.

Gilham hit four fours in his 44 from 86 balls, while Barwick smacked five sixes and 11 fours on his way to a superb 105 off just 98 deliveries.

Jordan Calverley (28) also chipped in, with Stuart Greaves and Arul Gopalsamy reaching double figures as Brook closed on 223-7 from 47 overs.

Gopalsamy (3-18) then made early inroads with the ball to reduce the home side to 24-3, before Gilham and Kane Messenger struck in quick succession to leave them 74-5.

Barwick and Billy Smith got in on the act with the next two wickets to fall as West Essex slipped to 116-7.

You may also want to watch:

And the last three wickets fell without addition to the total as Gilham (2-16) nabbing another scalp before Barwick (3-18) finished off a superb all-round display.

Ardleigh Green put Walthamstow into bat at Central Park and, after a short rain delay, proceeded to dismiss the visitors for just 73 in 32 overs.

Shawn Harvey (4-21) finished as the pick of the bowling, as Liam Brooks (3-35), Sam Brooks (2-2) and James Walker (1-1) also had success.

The home side lost three wickets in reaching their target in just 18 overs in reply, after opening duo Scott Jackson (21) and Paul Hurworth (29) made a steady start, with stand-in captain Chris Cook and Luke Edwards finishing the task.

Woodford Green travelled to Chalkwell Park to take on Westcliff, who got a full allocation of 50 overs to reach 216-7.

Amit Ryatt shone with the ball for the visitors, taking 6-67 from his 15-over spell, but after a rain shower during the tea interval, David Hewitt was in fine form for Westcliff.

Hewitt (5-20) ran through the Green top order as they collapsed to 45-6, with only opener Samir Mohammed (20) reaching double figures.

Ryatt hit a six and four fours in a cameo 22 off 11 balls, with Matthew Field offering late resistance.

Field hit a six and six fours in his 42 from 58 balls before he was last man out with the total on 139.

Most Read

Body found on railway tracks at Upney station

A body was found on railway tracks at Upney station this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Dagenham beauty shop owners fined £14k after selling ‘dangerous’ skin-whitening cosmetics

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Fire crews called to shed blaze in Dagenham

Fire crews have been called to a shed fire in Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Body found on railway tracks at Upney station

A body was found on railway tracks at Upney station this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Dagenham beauty shop owners fined £14k after selling ‘dangerous’ skin-whitening cosmetics

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Fire crews called to shed blaze in Dagenham

Fire crews have been called to a shed fire in Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Goresbrook, Ardleigh Green & Havering get off to winning starts

The 2019 cricket season is underway

Home secretary visits Future Youth Zone in Dagenham ahead of its community opening on Saturday

Home Secretary Sajid Javid was given a tour and met with staff and young people during a visit to Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: OnSide Youth Zones.

Barwick pleased Goresbrook mark SNEL debut with success over West Essex

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham skipper back to his very best as he stings Hornets with deadly double

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring their first goal his during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

West Ham finish in style as they look for improvement next season

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists