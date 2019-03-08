Cricket: Goresbrook, Ardleigh Green & Havering get off to winning starts

The 2019 cricket season is underway Archant

Goresbrook got life in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three off to a winning start with success at West Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And Ardleigh Green & Havering also earned a comfortable victory on the opening day of the season, but Woodford Green were beaten.

Put into bat by their hosts after losing the toss, Brook lost openers Joe Curley without scoring and Kurt Whisker cheaply to find themselves in early trouhle at 7-2.

But young Danny Gilham was joined by captain Shane Barwick and they set about rebuilding the innings with a patient third-wicket stand worth 126.

Gilham hit four fours in his 44 from 86 balls, while Barwick smacked five sixes and 11 fours on his way to a superb 105 off just 98 deliveries.

Jordan Calverley (28) also chipped in, with Stuart Greaves and Arul Gopalsamy reaching double figures as Brook closed on 223-7 from 47 overs.

Gopalsamy (3-18) then made early inroads with the ball to reduce the home side to 24-3, before Gilham and Kane Messenger struck in quick succession to leave them 74-5.

Barwick and Billy Smith got in on the act with the next two wickets to fall as West Essex slipped to 116-7.

You may also want to watch:

And the last three wickets fell without addition to the total as Gilham (2-16) nabbing another scalp before Barwick (3-18) finished off a superb all-round display.

Ardleigh Green put Walthamstow into bat at Central Park and, after a short rain delay, proceeded to dismiss the visitors for just 73 in 32 overs.

Shawn Harvey (4-21) finished as the pick of the bowling, as Liam Brooks (3-35), Sam Brooks (2-2) and James Walker (1-1) also had success.

The home side lost three wickets in reaching their target in just 18 overs in reply, after opening duo Scott Jackson (21) and Paul Hurworth (29) made a steady start, with stand-in captain Chris Cook and Luke Edwards finishing the task.

Woodford Green travelled to Chalkwell Park to take on Westcliff, who got a full allocation of 50 overs to reach 216-7.

Amit Ryatt shone with the ball for the visitors, taking 6-67 from his 15-over spell, but after a rain shower during the tea interval, David Hewitt was in fine form for Westcliff.

Hewitt (5-20) ran through the Green top order as they collapsed to 45-6, with only opener Samir Mohammed (20) reaching double figures.

Ryatt hit a six and four fours in a cameo 22 off 11 balls, with Matthew Field offering late resistance.

Field hit a six and six fours in his 42 from 58 balls before he was last man out with the total on 139.