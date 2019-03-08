SNEL 3: Goresbrook dig in for draw, Ardleigh Green and Woodford Green beaten

Goresbrook dug in for a draw in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three, while Ardleigh Green and Woodford Green both suffered defeats.

Having put Westcliff into bat at May & Baker, Brook saw Shaun Ross (2-26) remove both openers and a run out leave the visitors 12-3.

But Matt Renvoize (34), Finlay Mackay (70) and Lewis Groves (57 not out) led a fightback with the bat as Westcliff eventually closed on 239-7.

Brook captain Shane Barwick finished with 3-51, then put on 70 for the third wicket in reply with Jordan Calverley, after Joe Curley (30) and Danny Gillham fell to successive balls.

Barwick hit two sixes and four fours in his innings of 40 off 58 balls, but was quickly followed back to the pavilion by four teammates as the home side slipped from 117-2 to 138-7.

Calverley carried his bat to finish unbeaten on 49, having faced 105 balls, and had support from Ross as Brook avoided further loss to close on 146-7 from 46 overs.

Ardleigh Green suffered a similar type of collapse at Harlow, after Adam Thain (35), Paul Hurworth (57) and Chris Cook (20) had seen them reach 122-2.

Sam Brooks was the only other batsman to reach double figures as they were dismissed for 174 in the 46th over, but Shawn Harvey, Liam Brooks and Sam Brooks struck with the ball in reply to leave the hosts 59-3.

That was as good as it got, though, as Jason McNally's unbeaten 109 saw Harlow to a seven-wicket win in the 27th over.

Woodford Green came up agonisingly short against Stanford, after dismissing the visitors for 152 in 38 overs.

Hussnain Kazmi and Chris Masters (2-17) reduced Stanford to 15-4, with Amrit Ryatt (3-31) getting in on the act as they slipped to 83-8.

But a 62-run stand for the ninth wicket between Matthew Page (55) and captain Adam Knight (21) proved decisive for Stanford, before both fell to Kazmi (5-39).

Green lost openers Hamaad Sayyed and Samir Mohammed without scoring and were in deep trouble at 22-5.

Kristen Ali held firm with support from Matthew Field, Ashish Rai and Ryatt to take the home side into three figures, with last man Sulaman Hussain helping to get Green within touching distance.

But Ali was left stranded on 61, having hit nine fours, when Hussain finally fell as Green lost by just five runs.