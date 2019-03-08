Search

Cricket: Scintilla see off Newham in style

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 June 2019

Scintilla players face the camera

Scintilla players face the camera

Archant

Scintilla claimed a morale-boosting Essex County League Division One win against Newham at Oakfield.

The visitors chose to bat first, but three wickets apiece from Rifat Mahmud and Minhazur Rahaman saw them dismissed for 185 in 41 overs.

Morshadur Rahman nabbed a brace, including the prize scalp of Tariq Jan, as Moin Arefin and Akibur Rahman also got in on the act.

Adil Ejaz's men made light work of their run chase thanks to a match-winning 144-run partnership between opener Akibur Rahman and Rahaman helping to clinch a five-wicket win after 33.1 overs.

Newham's Tariq Jan followed up his half-century by taking three key Scintilla wickets.

Ejaz said: "The weather was threatening to spoil things and we dropped a few catches in the field before Newham struck up a useful partnership of close to 100 runs.

"The boys responded extremely well and stayed focussed throughout. Some days you have to grind out results and thanks to some excellent bowling and dogged batting we finished off the task at hand."

