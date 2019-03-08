Search

Cricket: Scintilla see off Roding Vally seconds in style

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 July 2019

Scintilla CC face the camera (pic Emdad Rahman)

Scintilla CC face the camera (pic Emdad Rahman)

Scintilla came out on top against Roding Valley seconds in a competitive Essex County League Division One contest.

Choosing to bat first, they saw Akibur Rahman make a crucial 77 and have support from captain Yesin Arafat (60 not out).

Minhaz Rahaman (25), Moin Arefin (20) and Walid Rahman (20) also contributed to a challenging total of 284-8, which proved more than enough.

Morshadur Rahman (2-26) made early inroads into the Roding batting after tea, dismissing openers Zubair Bhatti and NOzmul Hussain in quick succession.

But Sarfraz Ahmed hit a fine 72 before he was bowled by Walid Ahmed (2-36), who also dismissed Sunny Shah, and Ziaul Haque got in on the act as Roding were held to 214-5.

Club captain Ahmed Choudhury said: "Playing 45 overs is unprecedented stuff and the fact we're doing it consistently is the determining factor in our good form.

"Consistency and discipline are hugely important for any teams harbouring ambitions for success."

