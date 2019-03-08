Scintilla hit number one

After a difficult season it seems Scintilla Cricket Club are turning the corner with some blistering performances in the Essex County Cricket League First Division.

Scintilla comprehensively beat Ace Avengers to move to the top of the League on Saturday following on from Moin Arefin's terrific 110 the previous week Jamil Hussain top scored with 73 not out, followed by Minhaz Rahman (24) and Taqi Ahmed (15) to reach 223/9.

After tea young gun Rifat Mahmud's blistering spell of 5/22 was the catalyst for a superb win as Scintilla reduced Avengers to 98/10.

Minhaz Rahaman was equally on fire with another four wickets. Stalwart Nasim Ishaq top scored with 21 as Scintilla ran out winners by 125 runs.

Captain Morshadur Rahman said: "This is the sort of win that makes a big difference during the season.

"We displayed gritty batting and fiery bowling combined with great team spirit."